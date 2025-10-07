Who is Mark Sanchez's 'victim'? Family of 69-year-old truck driver shares health update, hospital photo amid lawsuit

A 69-year-old grease truck driver is suing former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and Fox Corporation after an alleged violent altercation in Indianapolis last weekend. The driver, identified only by his initials P.T., claims he was body-slammed and repeatedly attacked by Sanchez outside a downtown hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning. Mark Sanchez was charged with public intoxication and battery.(AP)

According to a report by Fox 59, the lawsuit accuses Sanchez of being intoxicated and behaving aggressively, and further alleges that Fox "knew or should have known about Defendant, Sanchez’s unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct."

What happened?

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, P.T. was working in an alley near Maryland Street, between the Westin and Downtown Marriott hotels, collecting used kitchen oil for recycling. Mark Sanchez allegedly approached and demanded the driver move his truck. When the driver didn’t comply, the confrontation escalated, according to the New York Post.

Sanchez reportedly body-slammed the driver against a wall and to the ground. In self-defense, P.T. sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray, but claims the former quarterback continued the assault. Fearing for his life, the driver then stabbed Sanchez in the chest two or three times with a pocketknife, believing "this guy is trying to kill me."

The lawsuit alleges “Defendant, Sanchez, appearing intoxicated, instigated an altercation with Plaintiff, claiming that Plaintiff…could not be at the location and that Defendant, Sanchez had spoken to the hotel manager.”

It further states that, "Despite the use of pepper spray, Defendant, Sanchez continued to advance toward Plaintiff resulting in a physical altercation which resulted in Plaintiff…suffering significant injuries to his head, jaw and neck.”

The driver is seeking damages for “severe disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages."

Health update on the driver

Speaking to the New York Post, family members said P.T. is “OK,” but recovering from multiple injuries.

“We are talking to lawyers first,” they added. "We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that.”

A photo shared by the family shows P.T. with visible facial injuries.

Charges against Sanchez

Sanchez was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the stabbing. He was charged with public intoxication and battery while still receiving treatment. After being discharged on Sunday, he was transferred to the Marion County Jail, where he posted a $300 cash bond.

However, on Monday, prosecutors upgraded the charges to a Level 5 felony for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.