Who is Peter Michael Larsen? Utah man arrested for stabbing Indian Muslim man in US mall; Chilling details out

A man has been apprehended in the western United States following an alleged stabbing of a Muslim individual multiple times within a shopping mall. He reportedly informed investigators that he chose the victim due to his faith and expressed his intention to kill Muslims, as stated in court documents.

A 48-year-old man, Peter Michael Larsen, has been arrested for attempting to murder a Muslim individual in a mall, citing religious animosity. (Utah Department of Corrections)

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Authorities indicated that the incident, which occurred on Monday at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah, seemed to be driven by religious animosity. According to a court affidavit made public on Tuesday, investigators noted that the suspect "targeted the victim because of the victim’s religion" and cautioned that he represents “a substantial danger to the public if released based on his violent actions, … ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events”.

Officers who arrived at the scene discovered the victim with numerous stab wounds and "bleeding profusely," as stated in the affidavit. According to police, bystanders held the suspect until the officers could reach the location.

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Suspect Peter Michael Larsen arrested

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect, named as 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, was taken into custody at the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a dangerous weapon, as per jail records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect, named as 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, was taken into custody at the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a dangerous weapon, as per jail records. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators reported that Larsen confessed to having "targeted the victim with the intent to kill him due to his religion (Muslim)."

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The victim, employed at a kiosk within the mall, was approached by the suspect, who inquired about his name, asked about his religion, and requested a bottle of water, as reported by the Salt Lake Tribune, which cited Imam Shuaib Din of the Utah Islamic Center, who has been in communication with the victim's family.

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As the victim turned to get the water, the suspect reportedly began to stab him, according to Din.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend said that he had been stabbed 15 times and required several surgeries.

The suspect also received treatment at the hospital for injuries sustained after bystanders restrained him before he was taken into custody.

What we know about suspect's criminal history

In 2022, Larsen was shot by police officers in Salt Lake City after he aimed a shotgun at them and threatened to shoot firefighters who had arrived to address a fire at his residence. He survived the incident and was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, classified as a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to a term ranging from one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

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Additionally, in a separate case in 2022, Larsen was convicted of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, for brandishing a firearm at a security guard at a gentleman's club in South Salt Lake after being ejected from the premises, as per court documents.

According to the Board of Pardon's website, Larsen was last released on parole from prison in January 2025.