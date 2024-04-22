Who is Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy? Ex-Obama administration official charged with child sex offences in UK

A man who previously served as a senior policy adviser under president Barack Obama’s administration has reportedly been charged with child sex offences in the UK. 46-year-old Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy, a native of New Jersey, appeared in Luton Crown Court last week. He was arrested on various charges, including arranging the commission of a child sex offence and possessing indecent images of children, according to the Daily Mail. Ex-Obama administration official Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy has been charged with child sex offences in the UK (Rami Shy/LinkedIn)

Shy, a former Treasury Department staffer, was reportedly not asked to enter a plea during the court hearing, and exact details of his alleged crimes have not been revealed. He will be held in custody until his next court hearing, which is scheduled in June. It is unclear if Shy had been living in the UK when he was arrested earlier this year by Bedfordshire Police.

Who is Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy and what did he do for the Obama White House?

Shy had worked within the US Treasury Department between 2008 and 2014. He is known for having advised the Obama White House on ways to deal with terrorism financing from Al Qaeda and the Taliban. In 2009, he testified on security issues in Afghanistan and Pakistan before a congressional hearing. Shy worked under Hillary Clinton when she was the US Secretary of State during Obama’s presidency.

Shy helped in finalising matters of terrorism and security. He shared his expert opinion with the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).

Shy studied at Rutgers University and Columbia University. After finishing his studies at New Jersey’s Rutgers University, he studied at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs in New York.

Shy was recently employed as an executive at Citibank. However, a rep for the bank reportedly confirmed that he no longer works with them. Hos LinkedIn and other social media accounts seem to have been taken down.