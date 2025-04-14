Who is Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond and how much does he earn?

Rory McIlroy and his caddie Harry Diamond won the 2025 Masters on Sunday, after beating Justin Rose at Augusta National. The world no 2 sunk a tense four-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to score the victory, becoming the sixth player to have a grand slam against his name. Rory McIlroy and his caddie Harry Diamond(AFP)

McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, snapped an 11-year major win drought with the win on Sunday. “It feels incredible. This is my 17th time here. I was wondering if it would ever be my time. I'm thrilled and so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion,” he said.

Immediately after his win, McIlroy hugged caddie Harry Diamond, put his head down and hands on his knees and wept. He then hugged his wife and daughter. The 35-year-old winn receive a record $4.2 million winner's prize from a record $21 million purse.

Who is Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond?

Harry Diamond is Rory McIlroy’s caddie, a close friend and trusted partner who has been carrying his bag since 2017. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Diamond grew up in the same Holywood area as McIlroy.

Diamond was an accomplished amateur golfer, playing for Holywood Golf Club, where he and McIlroy met as juniors. He represented Ireland at the amateur level and competed in events like the Irish Amateur Close Championship, though he never turned professional.

Before caddying full-time, Diamond worked in his family’s property business in Belfast. In 2017, after McIlroy parted ways with longtime caddie JP Fitzgerald following a T4 finish at The Open, he hired Diamond.

Since then, Diamond has been on the bag for 26 of McIlroy’s professional wins.

How much does Harry Diamond earn?

For McIlroy’s $4.2 million Masters win, Diamond earned an estimated $420,000 (10% standard caddie bonus) plus a reported weekly salary of $3,000–$4,000

Reports estimate Diamond earned $870,000–$900,000 in bonuses from McIlroy’s earlier 2025 wins.