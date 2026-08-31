A multi-agency search is being carried out for a missing nonverbal five-year-old girl in the Pawleys Island area. Neighbors and authorities are searching for Sailor Hayes, who was last seen near Old Waccamaw Drive in the Hagley Community, wearing a one-piece light blue bathing suit and a pink-and-white lanyard around her ankle, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Who is Sailor Hayes?

Who is Sailor Hayes? Multi-agency search underway for missing nonverbal 5-year-old girl in Pawleys Island (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

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Hayes has been described as 3′6″ with blond hair and blue eyes. Deputies are trying to look for her using Project Lifesaver, a tracking technology typically used to locate people enrolled in the program who may wander.

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“The search continues for 5-year-old Sailor Hayes, who went missing from a home on Old Waccamaw Drive in Pawleys earlier today. Deputies are using Project Lifesaver to try to pinpoint her location, while K9 Pelle and deputies search the neighborhood. Deputies and County Fire are flying coordinated drone searches over the area. Midway Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol are searching the water and shoreline as volunteers guard the docks. A CodeRed (Reverse 911) signal was sent out to neighboring homes earlier today and neighbors are assisting in the efforts. If you live nearby, we ask that you review any home security footage to see if she appears on it,” Georgetown County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

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{{^usCountry}} The post added that since Hayes is nonverbal, anyone who sees her must “speak gently and slowly to her” and “not expect a response.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post added that since Hayes is nonverbal, anyone who sees her must “speak gently and slowly to her” and “not expect a response.” {{/usCountry}}

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Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said in its latest post, “The search for 5-year-old Sailor Hayes, who wandered off earlier today from her families’ rental home on Old Waccamaw Drive in the Hagley Community of Pawleys Island, continues into the evening. Drones from the Sheriff’s Office and County Fire continue coordinated searches by air, while ground searches are being conducted by deputies and neighborhood volunteers. Midway Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol are searching the water and shoreline,” adding that “deputies, boats and K9 units will continue searching through the night. Georgetown County Emergency Management will continue to assist throughout the duration of the search.”

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Facebook user Sherry Lipford Webb Street identified Hayes’ mother as her cousin, and wrote on Facebook, “She was on vacation with her family and her daughter who is non-verbal Autistic is missing. She has been missing since 11:30 this morning. The state and local communities are searching and we are asking for prayers for Saylor’s safe return.”

Anyone who sees Sailor is asked to call 911 or 843-546-5102.