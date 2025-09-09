What happened to Liam King? Missing nonverbal 7-year-old Randolph County boy found dead in pond

Liam King, a 7-year-old kid who disappeared over the weekend, found dead according to authorities. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that investigating officers discovered Liam's body in a pond. Liam King's body was found in a pool Asheboro, North Carolina. (Randolph County Sheriff's Office, NC/Facebook)

Liam King found dead: Randolph County Sheriff issues statement

In a statement, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office extended their condolences for the community, saying that “We are absolutely devastated. ”

“I wish more than anything that we had a different outcome—for Liam’s family, for our community, and for the hundreds of first responders and volunteers who poured their hearts into finding him alive.”

“This loss is truly heartbreaking. We ask everyone to please continue to keep Liam's family in your thoughts and prayers,” the office added.

Search operation for Liam King

Liam, who was last seen at his Asheboro residence close to Forest Hills Drive at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, was described by authorities as nonverbal. According to officials, Liam left the scene on foot, following which an Amber Alert was issued.

Earlier, Sheriff Seabolt stated that they were concentrating on bodies of water because Liam was captivated by them. He was visiting a relative and was not a resident of Forest Hills Drive.

He further said Liam might be disoriented and bewildered, adding that there is no reason to believe that he was abducted.

Liam was last seen donning a gray Nike T-shirt, black sweatpants, blue Sonic socks, tan sneakers, and a Nike sweatshirt in shades of light blue, black, and gray, according to deputies.

Several agencies, including the Winston-Salem Fire Department, were involved in the hunt.

Hundreds of officers from North Carolina Adult Corrections, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, and search and rescue teams assisted the search, investigators told WXII 12. A 2,500-meter radius around the residence was searched by law enforcement on the ground, helicopters, and drones.

The cause of Liam's death is being investigated.