Who is Savanah Hernandez? Turning Point USA reporter ‘assaulted’ by Minnesota couple and daughter at anti-ICE protest

A couple from Minnesota — which includes a father who considered himself “the voice of a generation” — along with their daughter, has been charged federally for allegedly assaulting a reporter from Turning Point USA during an anti-ICE protest earlier this month.

Savanah Hernandez: Who were charged for assaulting TPUSA reporter?

Three members of the Ostroushko family are charged with assaulting conservative journalist Savanah Hernandez during an anti-ICE rally. (oskarquentinmusic/instagram)

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Christopher Ostroushko, 51, Deyanna Ostroushko, 46, and their 20-year-old daughter Paige Ostroushko, have been indicted for the assault on TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling, stated the US Department of Justice on Wednesday.

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Disturbing footage from the anti-ICE rally on April 11 outside the Whipple building shows Christopher Ostroushko abruptly pushing Hernandez, 29, to the ground with both hands while shouting, "Don’t f**ing touch my daughter!"

The furious father's attack followed an incident where a female protester was observed striking Hernandez in the face, causing her to fall backward into a fence, and was subsequently tackled to the ground by another woman, as depicted in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Hernandez had earlier informed The Post that her role was to document the protest activities — and she had done so without incident until she was recognized by a "mob" of "left-wingers" due to her affiliation with the organization co-founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Acting AG issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hernandez had earlier informed The Post that her role was to document the protest activities — and she had done so without incident until she was recognized by a "mob" of "left-wingers" due to her affiliation with the organization co-founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Acting AG issues statement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Hernandez was allegedly surrounded, physically assaulted, and shoved to the ground — simply because she was identified by the defendants as a conservative journalist,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated in a statement, as per the NY POST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hernandez was allegedly surrounded, physically assaulted, and shoved to the ground — simply because she was identified by the defendants as a conservative journalist,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated in a statement, as per the NY POST. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “That is NOT ‘peaceful protest.’ These deplorable actions, as charged in the indictment, will not be tolerated in America, and this Department of Justice will always punish unhinged acts of political violence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That is NOT ‘peaceful protest.’ These deplorable actions, as charged in the indictment, will not be tolerated in America, and this Department of Justice will always punish unhinged acts of political violence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Christopher and Paige Ostroushko faced federal charges for interfering with a federally protected activity and for assault, while Deyanna Ostroushko was charged solely with assault, as stated in the federal grand jury indictment.

The assault resulted in neck pain, a sprained knee, and multiple bruises for the conservative journalist, according to her claims.

Additionally, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office revealed on Wednesday that Christopher Ostroushko has been charged with fifth-degree assault due to his conduct outside the Whipple Building.

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Kash Patel confirms indictment

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FBI Director Kash Patel verified the indictment on X, stating that the bureau “immediately engaged and led the investigation” into videos of Hernandez’s assault.

“Above all, we are thankful @Savsays is ok,” Patel stated. “Let this be a message to others who may try something similar – this FBI will find you.”

Paige Ostroushko defends family

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Paige Ostroushko has asserted that the altercation was initiated when Hernandez purportedly laughed about sexual assaults occurring in ICE detention facilities, according to the Star Tribune.

“This led to emotional distress and a confrontation,” Ostroushko said in a GoFundMe statement. “The situation escalated, and at one point, I experienced physical contact and believed I was being assaulted, including being struck several times. In response, I acted in what I believed was self-defense in the moment.”

All three family members received charges via a summons and are set to appear in court on May 12, as per the Star Tribune.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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