Who is Seung Han Ho? Suspect identified in Carrollton, Texas shooting near Gwangjang Korean Market

A suspect has been detained following a shooting that left multiple people injured near a Korean Market in Carrollton, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, Seung Han Ho, 69, was meeting the victims for a business deal when Ho opened fire near a Korean Market in Carrollton, Texas.(Unsplash)

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The shooting occurred at the K Towne Plaza, which is located at the crossroads of State Highway 121 and West Hebron Parkway, shortly before ten in the morning, according to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire, with multiple law enforcement agencies converging on the area. According to Carrollton Police, the suspect, Seung Han Ho, was taken into custody.

The shooting resulted in two deaths and three injuries.

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Who is the suspect?

The suspect, Seung Han Ho, 69, was meeting the victims for a business deal when Ho opened fire, according to Arredondo. After a brief foot chase, Ho was taken into custody near the Koreatown shopping district a few miles away, according to the chief.

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{{^usCountry}} The public was reassured by Arredondo that there is no persistent threat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The public was reassured by Arredondo that there is no persistent threat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, he affirmed that the shooting was not a hate crime. It wasn't a random act in this instance, according to Arredondo. “It was a known business relationship,” the police chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, he affirmed that the shooting was not a hate crime. It wasn't a random act in this instance, according to Arredondo. “It was a known business relationship,” the police chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Cole Tomas Allen registered Democrat and Kamala supporter? Laura Loomer's claims Multiple injuries and death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Cole Tomas Allen registered Democrat and Kamala supporter? Laura Loomer's claims Multiple injuries and death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Initial reports indicate that at least three people were injured and two others were killed in the shooting, though officials have not yet released detailed information about their conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial reports indicate that at least three people were injured and two others were killed in the shooting, though officials have not yet released detailed information about their conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victims and the gunman were acquainted and had a business relationship, according to Carrollton Police, who are still investigating the shooting's motives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims and the gunman were acquainted and had a business relationship, according to Carrollton Police, who are still investigating the shooting's motives. {{/usCountry}}

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Several shots were fired around the intersection of Hebron Parkway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

A mobile command center has been set up in the McDonald's parking lot across the street, and investigators have blocked off a significant portion of the parking lot in front of the Gwangjang Korean Market.

According to CBS News, the shooting triggered a large-scale emergency response, with police, state troopers, and other agencies establishing a perimeter around the shopping complex. Aerial footage showed multiple patrol vehicles and a significant law enforcement presence at the scene.

Witnesses described seeing officers, some carrying long guns, entering nearby establishments as they searched for the suspect and secured the area. Authorities also urged the public to avoid the location as the investigation is ongoing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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