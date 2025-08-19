What happened to Sarah Grace Patrick? Carrollton teen charged with killing mom and stepdad, denied bond in hearing

A Carrollton girl, 17, who is suspected of murdering her mother and stepfather while they were asleep was not granted bond during a hearing on Tuesday. Sarah Grace Patrick arrived in the court for hearing

In connection with the murders of Kristin and James Brock, Sarah Grace Patrick is charged with two charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Patrick was taken into custody around five months later in July after the couple was found dead in their Carroll County home in February of this year.

When Patrick was arrested, police stated that “mountains of evidence” had prompted the charges.

At the time of the murders, Patrick, who was sixteen at the time, was residing with the couple. She is facing charges of an adult.

At Tuesday's hearing, a number of friends and church attendees, some of whom were sporting “I Stand with Sarah” t-shirts, appeared on her behalf, 11Alive reported.

One of the people who opposed Patrick's bond was James Brock's son.

Here's what Judge Dustin Hightower said

After considering their testimony as well as that of other Brock family members, Judge Dustin Hightower stated, “I believe those closest (to Patrick)... have vast concerns,” that she would be able to escape while on bond and would continue to be a threat to them and the community, as per 11Alive.

However, the judge also pointed out that lawyers can request postponements between now and then, which could cause the timeframe to be delayed.

For months, Patrick had been sharing heartfelt videos on TikTok in which she lamented their passing. The caption for one of the posts read, “Please send prayers for healing.” The same video ended with her comment, “I should prob delete later.”

Brocks' family friend, TikTok creator break silence on Patrick

The Brocks' family friend Kellie Brown said on TikTok that Patrick reached out to her directly.

In a video that was uploaded to her account, Brown explained, “So, Sarah reached out to me on Sunday, and we spoke on the phone and via text, and she asked me to speak on her behalf about the night on 2/20/2025.”

Another TikTok creator, who has around 120,000 followers on the true crime page “Allegedly Reportedly,” stated Patrick contacted her.

In response to Patrick's request for help, the creator claimed in one of her videos, “Why would you ask me to cover a case where you are going to get arrested for taking your parents' lives?”