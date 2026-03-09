Is Rihanna OK? Several shots fired at singer's Beverly Hills mansion while she was home; woman arrested

A woman was arrested on Sunday, March 8, after allegedly firing shots with a rifle at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion. One bullet even pierced the wall of the home, a law enforcement source told the New York Post. Is Rihanna OK? Several shots fired at singer's Beverly Hills mansion while she was home (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (AP)

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1:21 pm. They took a woman, 30, into custody.

At the time the shots were fired, Rihanna was home, the LA Times reported.

What did the suspect do? The woman fired multiple rounds from inside her car toward Rihanna’s house. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to LAPD radio dispatch, about 10 shots were fired at the home from a vehicle parked across the street from the property’s gate. Later, the suspect sped off in a white Tesla, heading south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Rihanna lives in a colonial-style mansion in Beverly Hills’ Post Office neighborhood with rapper A$AP Rocky. The two share three children together.

It remains unclear if anyone else was at home during the shooting. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

