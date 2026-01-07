Rihanna stuns in red lingerie just months after welcoming baby, fans say: 'She is ageing backwards'. See pics

Grammy-winning musician Rihanna has shared a bunch of photos as she gave her fans a glimpse of herself. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Rihanna posted the pictures wearing red lingerie. This comes just a few months after she welcomed her baby. Rihanna shared her photos on X.

Rihanna stuns in red lingerie in new pics

In the photos, she gave different poses and expressions for the camera. Sharing it, she wrote, "Aphrodite was a savage (red heart and red rose emojis). V-Day collection now available on http://savagex.com." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Aphrodite knew her power. Confidence is the ultimate weapon. Love the new collection!"

Fans react to Rihanna's pics

A person wrote, "Aphrodite represented desire with authority. You, Rihanna, capture that perfectly — beauty that commands, not begs." "Absolutely stunning – Savage x Fenty is going to slay!" a social media user tweeted. "Somebody call Christopher Nolan bc we need you in the Odyssey," commented another fan. "Rihanna is still this hot! Lovely. Sis is ageing backwards," a comment read.

About Rihanna, her family, career

Rihanna's new photoshoot comes just over three months after she became a mother for the third time. In September last year, she announced the birth of her third child with longtime partner and rapper A$AP Rocky. The singer shared the news on Instagram, posting two pictures - one of her cradling the newborn, dressed in pink. Another picture was of the baby’s pink shoes.

The caption revealed the baby girl’s name as “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025.” The couple had revealed the pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna showed her baby bump in a pinstripe ensemble paired with a dramatic hat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have known each other since their 2012 performance of Cockiness at the MTV Video Music Awards, confirmed their relationship in 2020. They welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022 and their second, Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023.

Rihanna’s last album, Anti, came out in 2016 before she launched her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017. She sang the track Friend of Mine for the recently released animated feature film Smurfs. A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb in 2025.