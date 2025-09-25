Rihanna-ASAP Rocky welcome baby No 3: What is her name and what does it mean?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their third baby on September 13, the singer announced on social media. Their baby is named Rocki Irish Mayers. The two are parents to a three-year-old RZA and a two-year-old Riot. Cast member Rihanna, along with Riot Rose Mayers and RZA Athelston Mayers, attend the premiere for the film "Smurfs" in Los Angeles(REUTERS)

The new baby name is likely in honor of Rihanna's father. “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding their baby girl.

This comes months after Rihanna debuted her baby bump ahead of the Met Gala in New York City. The 37-year-old walked the red carpet in a Marc Jacobs suit.

In an interview, ASAP spoke about the couple's new baby. “I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know. Third time, we don't want to know until, you know. I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Following the Met Gala reveal, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is ‘thrilled to be growing their family’.

"Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling," the source told the outlet.

"They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond," the insider added. "They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time."