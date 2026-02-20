Happy birthday Rihanna: Mom-of-3 swears by this product for healthy hair at 38

Whether it is reigning as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, helming a beauty empire reportedly valued at $2.8 billion, raising three children, or making history as the first woman to headline the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant, Rihanna proves time and again that there is little she cannot do. The singer turned 38 on February 20, and to mark the occasion, we are looking at some of the haircare secrets behind her ever-evolving, trend-setting looks that continue to inspire beauty lovers worldwide. Rihanna turns 38 today! (Instagram/@badgalriri)

In a February 19 interview with Elle, Rihanna, aka Riri, opened up about how her hair has been faring post-partum, reflected on her evolving relationship with it over the years, and shared the secrets behind maintaining her signature looks - including the go-to products from her own beauty brand that she swears by.

In her ‘postpartum hair era’ The singer reflected on her evolving hair journey, revealing that she has always embraced dramatic transformations - at times channelling long, flowing locks, and at others opting for bold, sharply cropped styles that make an instant statement. Currently, however, she is embracing her long-hair era, while still navigating the changes and recovery that come with postpartum hair.

She told the magazine, “It’s been such a journey. I’m still in my postpartum hair era, so I’m trying to figure it out and just focus on nourishing my hair and my body as best I can. I’m a long hair girl right now, but let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

“Sometimes you gotta fake it” Not every day is a glamorous hair day - and Rihanna is no exception. In the interview, she admitted that when life gets in the way, you sometimes have to fake a fresh wash, which is why she swears by the Imposter Dry Shampoo from Fenty Hair to revive her strands in seconds.

She said, “My hair usually reflects my mood. I change my styles a lot — the colour, the texture, the length — so I try to make them last. Dry shampoo is key in my routine and it’s why we infused The Imposter with ingredients that help balance scalp odour and refresh. It’s great for those with fine, oily hair and those who work out, too.”

The dry shampoo is formulated with a subtle lilac tint that helps instantly absorb excess oil without leaving behind a chalky white cast. It is also designed in a powder form, steering clear of the harsh chemicals often found in aerosol sprays, making it a gentler option for refreshing hair between washes.

A daily hair staple The pop icon shared that her hair has always been a reflection of her mood, which is why she frequently experiments with different lengths, textures and colours. A reliable dry shampoo, she noted, is a staple in her routine as it helps extend the life of her hairstyles and keeps them looking fresh. Beyond soaking up excess oil, it also helps balance scalp odour and works especially well for fine, oily hair - and even for those who sweat it out during regular workouts.

Additionally, Rihanna’s hairstylist Yusef Williams revealed to Refinery29 in July 2018, that her haircare routine is rooted in simple, nourishing staples. He relies on raw castor oil, regular hot oil treatments and ORS Olive Oil Moisturising Hair Lotion to keep her strands healthy and conditioned, noting that the lotion works particularly well for maintaining and protecting the hairline. He also swears by Peter Thomas Roth’s conditioners and scalp treatments, which deeply moisturise the hair and support healthy growth.