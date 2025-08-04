Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are coming to India, she announces with a special video: Know where to buy

Rihanna's globally loved brands, beauty brand Fenty Beauty and skincare line Fenty Skin, are finally coming to India. The brands will be exclusively available starting August 4th in Sephora and on the beauty e-commerce platform Tira Beauty. Rihanna announced this much-anticipated news on her social media with an animated video. Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky. (Instagram)

She captioned, " INDIA, are you ready @fentybeauty + @fentyskin are coming to Sephora India and Tira Beauty … August 7th”

Rihanna in a taxi!

The launch announcement video featured shots of the classic black-and-yellow taxi with the distributors’ bags, Sephora and Tira Beauty, stacked on top. With rich, psychedelic-coloured car seats and interiors, the rear view mirror captured a shot of an animated Rihanna in the backseat, her shimmery red lips blowing a kiss towards the camera, while ambient music blended into upbeat classical Indian music in the background.

See the video:

What are the reactions?

This is a big moment for Indian fans, as the drop has been long-awaited. One user wrote, “I’ve never been early to a Rihanna post 😂.” Another commented, “Namaste Mata swagat hai apka 😭🇮🇳🙏🏾.” [Greetings Mother, welcome (to India).] For the uninformed, ‘Mother,’ as per internet lingo, is used to refer to inspirational, strong women and Rihanna’s global influence clearly qualifies her for the title, making her fans endearingly call her ‘Mother’ even in Hindi.

However, some fans speculated whether the animated video was AI-generated, with one writing, “Y’all dead wrong for using AI — we know that ain’t you in that back seat lol.” Others, staying true to tradition, asked the eternal question of when’s the next album dropping? One user commented, “Rihanna does everything effortlessly these days aside from music😢😍”

