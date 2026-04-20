Who is Shaneiqua Elkins? All we know about Shamar Elkins' wife and children after horrific Louisiana shooting

The gunman from Louisiana, who took the lives of eight children — seven of whom were his own, was a 31-year-old Army veteran and UPS employee. He had shared a photo of himself with one of his daughters just hours before the tragic events on Sunday. He was killed during the chase as he attempted to flee into neighboring Bossier City.

Shamar Elkins was married to Shaneiqua Elkins. (X@libsoftiktok)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shamar Elkins carried out this horrific act at three different locations in Shreveport shortly after 6 a.m. Central Time, according to authorities.

The ages of the deceased children ranged from 3 to 11 years old.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting

Louisiana shooting victims identified

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. Seven of the victims were siblings, while one was their cousin.

In addition, Elkins shot two women — his wife, with whom he has four children, and the mother of his other three children — both of whom were shot in the head and are currently in critical condition, NY Post reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Who is the wife of Louisiana shooting suspect Shamar Elkins? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is the wife of Louisiana shooting suspect Shamar Elkins? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shamar Elkins was wed to Shaneiqua Elkins (Shaneiqua Pugh). Shortly after Shamar Elkins was named a suspect in the Louisiana shooting incident, users on social media began searching various platforms to find information about his wife, discovering that Shaneiqua was indeed the person Shamar appeared to be married to. Her social media accounts are filled with snapshots from her life, including one from April 2025, where she shared a photo of herself and Shamar to commemorate their anniversary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shamar Elkins was wed to Shaneiqua Elkins (Shaneiqua Pugh). Shortly after Shamar Elkins was named a suspect in the Louisiana shooting incident, users on social media began searching various platforms to find information about his wife, discovering that Shaneiqua was indeed the person Shamar appeared to be married to. Her social media accounts are filled with snapshots from her life, including one from April 2025, where she shared a photo of herself and Shamar to commemorate their anniversary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It appears that Shamar and Shaneiqua have been together for an extended period, as evidenced by a post featuring him with his children, which dates back to 2023. On April 10, 2025, she shared a photo announcing her marriage to Shamar on her birthday.

Moreover, on April 10, 2025, the couple celebrated their first anniversary, suggesting that they have been married for two years as of now. Although there is limited information available about her, she has been posting about being alone and leaving for the past two days, as indicated on her Facebook profile.

Similarly, Shamar Elkins has also been sharing posts about spending time with his children and maintaining strength, among other topics, before his involvement in the crime and subsequent shooting by the police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON