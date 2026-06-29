President Donald Trump recently criticized Fox News anchor Shannon Bream in a sharp social media statement.

Trump targeted Fox News host Shannon Bream in a social media statement, touting his immigration enforcement record.

On Friday, June 26, the 80-year-old POTUS used his Truth Social platform to advocate for his immigration enforcement initiatives in comparison to those of former President Barack Obama. During this discourse, Trump specifically addressed the Fox News Sunday host, Shannon Bream, who is 55 years old.

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ICE arrests under Trump administration

“The Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far!” he said. Trump further revealed that his government “has the Highest 12 Month Removal Total, by far,” and that the “Average Daily Catch and Repatriation is, by far, the Highest under President Trump.”

Blasting Bream, the POTUS said, “So, when you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama’s numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like ‘Milk Toast’ Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight — Just a little,” he continued. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first occasion on which the President of the United States has specifically targeted a Fox News host via social media. In April, Trump expressed criticism towards Jessica Tarlov on Truth Social. Trump attacked Jessica Tarlov {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first occasion on which the President of the United States has specifically targeted a Fox News host via social media. In April, Trump expressed criticism towards Jessica Tarlov on Truth Social. Trump attacked Jessica Tarlov {{/usCountry}}

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Back in April, Trump targetted Tarlov, saying: “I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov.” “Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!’ Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring.”

Tarlov clapped back at POTUS on X and ridiculed him asserting that he is not popular. “Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake — Trump really is that unpopular.”

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In March, Trump criticized Fox News as a whole when a recent poll indicated that the President had a 41% approval rating and a 59% disapproval rating. During an appearance on The Five, he stated, “I hate Fox polls. Honestly, whoever does your polls are terrible.”

“Rupert Murdoch has promised me for years he’s going to get rid of your pollster, but he doesn’t do it. I don’t get iAt, but your Fox polls are terrible," he added, as per The Hill.