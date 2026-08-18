Who is Susan Clancy? Lindsay Clancy’s former mother-in-law drops chilling admission, ‘She was begging for…’

Susan Clancy, the former mother-in-law of Lindsay Clancy, on Tuesday, provided testimony during her murder trial, informing jurors that her ex-daughter-in-law had sought assistance for her postpartum mental health issues in the months leading up to the tragic deaths of her three children.

Susan Clancy testified at Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, revealing that Lindsay sought help for postpartum mental health issues before the deaths of her three children.

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Susan Clancy, who previously worked as a labor and delivery nurse, stated that she facilitated Lindsay Clancy's access to medical support from the Perinatal Behavioral Health Program at South Shore Health after Lindsay contacted her in November 2022, expressing that she “felt unwell.”

"She felt mostly she had insomnia. She was losing her appetite. She was very anxious and sad," she said, adding that “She was begging for help.”

Buckingham inquired whether Susan was aware that Lindsay had shared with her therapist that she felt she "wasn't close" to Susan and her spouse, Christopher Clancy.

The prosecutor further questioned if she knew that Lindsay had informed the therapist that she did not permit Susan and Christopher to supervise her children.

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{{^usCountry}} "I didn't know any of that," Susan stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I didn't know any of that," Susan stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Susan Clancy's bond with Lindsay Clancy

She, however, mentioned that she and Lindsay "had a very good relationship."

"She was very nurturing, very loving. She was a wonderful mom."

Lindsay, who welcomed her younger son, Callan, in May 2022, sought treatment for several weeks in the program at South Shore Hospital.

"She was begging for help," Susan testified Tuesday. "Lindsay was struggling and we were all very concerned."

Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Deep Dive What mental health issues was Lindsay Clancy struggling with before the tragic incident? Lindsay Clancy was facing significant mental health challenges, including postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder. She expressed feelings of being unwell, reported worsening depression, and had frequent suicidal thoughts. Why did Lindsay Clancy's family believe she needed help for her mental health? Clancy's family, including her sister and mother, noticed alarming changes in her mood and behavior, prompting concerns for her safety and the safety of her children. They reported her expressing fear, insomnia, and suicidal ideation. How did Lindsay Clancy's postpartum mental health condition contribute to the events of January 2023? Clancy's defense argues that her undiagnosed postpartum psychosis, exacerbated by a combination of psychiatric medications, impaired her judgment and led to the tragic deaths of her children, which she was not fully aware of at the time.

Lindsay Clancy has entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of murder related to the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter Cora, her 3-year-old son Dawson, and her infant son Callan, which occurred at their residence in the Boston suburb of Duxbury on January 24, 2023.

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Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, contends that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time she strangled her three children and attempted to take her own life.

On Monday, Reddington called Clancy's mother and sister to testify as two of the initial witnesses for the defense.