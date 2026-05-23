Who are Taryn and Dennis Morgan? 5 things on Halifax owners of Carsonville Hotel after man shoots wife, then himself

Dennis Morgan first shot and killed his wife, before turning the gun on himself, reportedly after a domestic dispute, in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The incident took place on Thursday in the Jefferson Township area and Dennis is not expected to survive, as per reports.

Taryn Morgan was shot and killed by husband Dennis, who then turned the gun on himself.(Facebook/Taryn Morgan)

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Taryn, his wife, was found dead at their home on 94 Carsonville Road. The couple are from Halifax and own the Carsonville Hotel. On the business page, it is described as a ‘family restaurant, seated on 1.5 acres, in a beautiful, quiet setting in Powells Valley. There is an inside bar, a dining area, banquet room and outside bar/deck area with seating under roof and also open roof.’

Here's all you need to know about Dennis and Taryn Morgan.

Taryn Morgan: 5 things to know

Taryn, 45, was a teacher in the Upper Dauphin Area School District. She was an alumna of the district as well. Taryn joined the high school as an agriculture teacher after 20 years of teaching. Taryn had three children and two dogs, as per a post from the Upper Dauphin Area School District. Taryn's Facebook profile notes she was a ‘bar owner’ and an ‘aspiring chicken farmer’. The school district shared that in her free time, Taryn ‘loves to read, bake, and landscape. She loves all foods except tomatoes and mushrooms.’

Dennis Morgan: 5 things to know

Dennis, 46, was taken to Hershey Medical Center after the shooting. His Facebook profile notes he is from Tremont in Pennsylvania. Dennis describes himself as a ‘digital creator’ on his Facebook profile. Dennis is into hunting, as per his Facebook profile. A photo from 2017 shows Dennis with a deer and the text on the image reads “I kill animals in their homes from close range without them ever knowing I was there.” He's sometimes promoted the Carsonville Hotel, his business, on his personal profile. In 2024, Dennis shared a post that read “Clear your Saturday and get to Carsonville. You won’t find a better party that day.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dennis had changed his profile picture to a photo with Taryn just back in March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dennis had changed his profile picture to a photo with Taryn just back in March. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taryn, meanwhile, had last posted on her Facebook profile in October 2025, where she asked people if they were looking for tickets to the rodeo. When introducing Taryn, the school district had said “We can't wait for all the great things she and our Ag students will accomplish!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taryn, meanwhile, had last posted on her Facebook profile in October 2025, where she asked people if they were looking for tickets to the rodeo. When introducing Taryn, the school district had said “We can't wait for all the great things she and our Ag students will accomplish!”. {{/usCountry}}

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Following her demise, the school district reportedly released a statement.

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“It is with a heavy heart that we share that Taryn Morgan, a dedicated member of our UDA High School faculty, passed away today. This is an incredibly painful moment for our students, staff, and the entire Trojan family. Words cannot fully capture the loss we feel, and we recognize that this news will be hard for many in our community to process,” the statement read, as per Local21News.

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“We know that grief can be hard to navigate, especially for young people. We want every student to know that they are not alone. Students who need additional support are encouraged to reach out to the High School office directly at 717-362-8181. Counselors and staff will be available to help. We ask that you hold the Morgan family in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time. Please take care of yourselves and each other,” it added.

A statement on Facebook reportedly read, “She was a mentor, a role model, and a constant source of passion and positivity for so many students and community members. Her love for agriculture and her dedication to her students left a lasting impact that will never be forgotten.” However, this post could not be accessed at the time of writing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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