Gwendolyn White: 5 things on Raleigh, NC woman who shot 2 Fox Rothschild lawyers

Gwendolyn White is the suspect in the shooting of the two lawyers outside Wake County Courthouse in Raleigh, North Carolina. She and the two Fox Rothschild attorneys were in that courtroom Friday evening, as per WRAL. A video of Gwendolyn White being arrested by the police has surfaced online. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

“The suspect became belligerent in court,” the police chief said. While authorities are yet to release the details of the two attorneys shot, one of the victims' father told the publication that they worked for Fox Rothschild LLP. The firm's page says they opened in Raleigh in 2018 by ‘combining with the respected regional firm of Smith Moore Leatherwood.’

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As per WRAL a woman and a man were injured in the incident. The father who spoke to the publication said his daughter was in surgery for her injuries.

What happened to lawyers? Status update after shooting The father of the woman attorney injured in the shooting said that she was in surgery Friday afternoon. No update was forthcoming in case of the male attorney injured in the incident.

The Town of Rolesville in a statement said “We are saddened to learn that two attorneys representing the Town of Rolesville in a civil matter were shot outside the Wake County Courthouse this morning. Fox Rothschild has represented the Town of Rolesville for decades, and while they are not employees of the Town, this incident is deeply disturbing. We are thankful to the first responders who provided life-saving care and apprehended a suspect. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

A video of White being arrested by the police has also surfaced online.