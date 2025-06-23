Thomas Fugate, a 22-year-old who was assigned to a major terrorism-prevention post by President Donald Trump, is under intense scrutiny amid Iran’s threats of retribution after the United States bombed three of its nuclear sites. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) criticised the US President for appointing Fugate to a role at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in which he oversees the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3). This division of the agency is tasked with preventing terrorism. Who is Thomas Fugate? 22-year-old ‘gardener’ Trump picked to lead terrorism prevention under fire amid Iran conflict (DHS/LinkedIn)

“As our nation girds for possible Iranian terrorist attacks, this is the person Trump put in charge of terrorism prevention,” Murphy wrote. “22 years old. Recent work experience: landscaping/grocery clerk. Never worked a day in counter-terrorism. But he’s a BIG Trump fan. So he got the job."

Many others questioned Fugate’s capabilities in his role. Take a look:

Who is Thomas Fugate?

A June 4 investigation from ProPublica revealed details about Fugate’s resume that left many unimpressed. He got the job after William Braniff, who is an Army veteran with more than two decades of experience, resigned in protest of cuts to CP3.

“If I cannot advance the prevention mission from inside of the government for now, I will do what I can outside of government,” Braniff wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing his resignation at the time. “CP3 is the inheritor of the primary and founding mission of DHS - to prevent terrorism.”

Fugate says on his LinkedIn page that he spent several months performing “lawn care work around my neighborhood.” He has also worked part time as a clerk at an H-E-B supermarket.

“Maybe he’s a wunderkind. Maybe he’s Doogie Howser and has everything at 21 years old, or whatever he is, to lead the office. But that’s not likely the case,” an counterterrorism researcher, who has worked with CP3 officials for years, told ProPublica. “It sounds like putting the intern in charge.”

Fugate is aformer Heritage Foundation intern and self-described “Trumplican,” according to Independent.