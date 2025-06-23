US strikes Iran: Does Iran have nuclear sites in secret locations? Will Strait of Hormuz be closed? Answering all FAQs

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the US conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Officials on Sunday stated that the strikes were not a preamble to regime change, naming the operation ‘Midnight Hammer’. Trump said US destroyed Iran's Fordow nuclear site(AFP)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran against following through with past threats of retaliation against the United States and said US forces would defend themselves. "This mission was not and has not been about regime change," Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon.

Now, several questions have emerged since the US's strikes on Iran. Below are answers to frequently asked questions about potential secret nuclear sites in Iran and the possibility of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Does Iran Have Nuclear Sites in Secret Locations?

The US targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, known as Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment and research facilities. Fordow, buried deep in a mountain, is the most fortified, while Natanz hosts large-scale uranium enrichment, and Isfahan contains research and fuel production. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitors these sites and reported no off-site radiation post-strikes, suggesting no undetected radioactive material release.

Secret sites possibility: A 2018 Israeli intelligence operation revealed documents suggesting undeclared sites, though no concrete evidence of operational secret facilities has emerged since.

The IAEA’s Rafael Grossi noted that assessing underground damage is challenging, and Iran’s claim of evacuating materials from Fordow hints at preparedness.

Will Iran Close the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran’s parliament voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route handling 20% of global petroleum, in retaliation for US strikes. However, the decision requires approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and no closure has been enacted as of now. Shipping companies like Hapag-Lloyd report the strait remains open, with high alert levels.

Closing the Strait would spike oil prices, potentially causing a global recession. Iran’s economy, reliant on oil exports through the strait, would also suffer. Vice President JD Vance called closure “suicidal” for Iran, urging diplomacy.

Additional FAQs

What Was the US Strike’s Scope?

Codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” the US used multiple B-2 bombers to drop bunker busters on Fordow and Natanz, and 30 Tomahawk missiles from submarines on Natanz and Isfahan.

Was Iran’s Nuclear Program Destroyed?

President Trump claimed the sites were “totally obliterated,” but the IAEA and Iranian officials dispute this, noting no radioactive contamination and ongoing nuclear knowledge.