What are the consequences of Donald Trump's strikes in Iran? Expert weighs in

US President Donald Trump ordered precision strikes on three nuclear sites across Iran early Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The strikes, which hit nuclear enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordo, and a uranium complex near Isfahan, marked a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to a New Yorker report, this action could have dangerous consequences. A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base Mo., Sunday, June 22, 2025, after returning from a massive strike on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.(AP)

In a televised address, as per the report, Trump claimed the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” and demanded Iran either make peace or “face further consequences.” White House officials have stated that the full extent of the damage is unclear. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's advisor has warned that US military bases used to target Tehran will be considered 'legitimate' targets, AFP reported.

US airstrikes came a week after Israel attacked Iran

The US strikes came a little over a week after Israel launched an offensive on Iran, reportedly with Trump’s backing. Fordo, a heavily fortified site built into a mountain, was believed to be accessible only through US military capabilities which makes America’s involvement critical to Israel, the New Yorker report added.

James M Acton, a nuclear policy analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, warned that US airstrikes on Iran could spark the start of a drawn-out crisis and not a quick victory.

Expert warns Iran could withdraw from nuclear treaty

Acton, in a telephonic interview with the magazine, said it could trigger immediate retaliation and push Tehran to abandon the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) entirely.

The nuclear policy analyst said that Iran has short-range ballistic missiles which can strike US bases and assets in the region. He claimed that US strikes on Iran, despite being called a “one-and-done” offensive, could open the door to sustained conflict and destabilize the entire region.

The airstrikes, Acton told New Yorker, also risks undoing what was remaining of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The landmark deal, negotiated under Barack Obama, placed strict limitations on Iran’s nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump had unilaterally withdrawn the US from the deal in 2018.

Acton warned that if Tehran decided to pull out of the NPT, expel inspectors, and restart their nuclear program, Iran could be back in action within a year or two. He added even in the best-case scenario; reconstitution would be faster than almost two decades of restrictions under JCPOA.

Although the administration is hailing the US strikes as a message of strength, Acton argued that the lack of congressional authorization and diplomatic alternatives raise serious constitutional and strategic concerns.

With the region already volatile, the US attack has shook global confidence in Washington’s foreign policy restraint and has reignited fears of yet another endless war in the Middle East, one with nuclear implications.

FAQs

What sites did the US strike in Iran?

American forces struck three sites: the nuclear enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordo, and a suspected uranium storage site near Isfahan.

Why did Trump order the strikes?

Trump claimed the attacks were to force Iran to “make peace” and prevent nuclear weapons development.

What is the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)?

The NPT is an international agreement that prevents non-nuclear states from acquiring nuclear weapons and allows inspections by the IAEA. Iran is a signatory.

What was the JCPOA, and why did Trump leave it?

The JCPOA was a 2015 deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program. Trump withdrew from it in 2018, claiming it was too lenient and temporary.