Tiffany Butler, a resident of Sprakers in Montgomery County, is facing felony charges after authorities alleged she fraudulently obtained public assistance benefits and submitted false documents to a government agency.

Montgomery County authorities in New York have charged Tiffany Butler of Sprakers with multiple felony counts for improperly receiving SNAP benefits.(Representational)(AP)

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Butler, 31, was arrested on Thursday, June 11.

Here are five key things to know about the New York woman and the case.

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5 things on Tiffany Butler

1. Tiffany Butler was charged after a welfare fraud investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Butler was arrested following an investigation conducted by its Criminal Investigation Unit.

Authorities worked alongside the Department of Social Services and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities subsequently filed welfare fraud and false instrument charges against her.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Butler is alleged to have improperly received public benefits. According to investigators, Butler allegedly received SNAP benefits that exceeded $50,000. Officials claim the benefits were obtained over an extended period between August 2022 and June 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Butler is alleged to have improperly received public benefits. According to investigators, Butler allegedly received SNAP benefits that exceeded $50,000. Officials claim the benefits were obtained over an extended period between August 2022 and June 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Butler hid information about her family. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Butler neglected to declare all of the individuals residing in her home, as well as all jobs and earnings. According to the announcement, she was not eligible for the $50,525.00 in SNAP benefits that she received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Butler hid information about her family. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Butler neglected to declare all of the individuals residing in her home, as well as all jobs and earnings. According to the announcement, she was not eligible for the $50,525.00 in SNAP benefits that she received. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Butler faces multiple felony charges. Butler is charged with one crime of benefit fraud in the second degree and eight charges of offering a false document for filing in the first degree.

According to Saland Law, in New York, offering a false instrument generally involves knowingly submitting false information or documents to a public office. Such charges can carry serious legal consequences if prosecutors secure a conviction.

5. Butler is scheduled to face court proceedings. Following her arrest on Thursday, Butler was processed through the legal system and is expected to appear in court to answer the charges. She is being detained in the City of Amsterdam Court until her arraignment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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