Who is Tim Walberg? GOP congressman faces ire over calls to bomb Gaza 'like Nagasaki and Hiroshima'

In a shocking remark, Republican Rep. Tim Walberg asserted that the United States should drop bombs on Gaza “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima” to “get it over quick.” Speaking with constituents on March 25, Walberg of Michigan appeared to suggest that the US must deploy nuclear weapons in the Gaza strip rather than sending humanitarian aid.(AFP)

“We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick," he said in a town hall.

The 72-year-old Walberg made these comments over questions regarding the Biden administration's intentions of constructing a floating pier off the coast of Gaza to channel aid to the Palestinians.

The Japanese cities -- Nagasaki and Hiroshima -- are the only cities in the world that have ever been destroyed by nuclear weapons during a war. In 1945, the US launched the strikes that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and marked the end of World War II with Japan's surrender.

Walberg further clarified that while the Biden administration thinks it's critical to supply humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war, the POTUS personally opposes it and says the United States “shouldn't be spending a dime on humanitarian aid.”

Walberg asserts same logic should be used in Ukraine, but later takes U-turn

Stressing that the same method should be apply in Ukraine to “defeat Putin quick", Walberg said: “Instead [of] 80% in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100% to wipe out Russia, if that’s what we want to do.”

Walberg drew condemnation for his remarks with some expressing shock that a former Christian pastor would support what they described as the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“A sitting US rep in a secret town hall feels comfortable musing privately about genocide,” said a user on X. "Not remotely Christian or even human to utter such a horrendous thing, even in jest. Shameful and heartless. Not worthy of anyone's vote. Who would trust him to make good decisions?" another added.

After facing the backlash, the GOP Congressman later defended his remarks by insisting that he was not making a reference to nuclear weapons to end the wars.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he said that he would never advocate for the use of nukes, adding that he used a metaphor to convey the necessity for Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as soon as feasible.

“The sooner Hamas and Russia surrender, the easier it will be to move forward. The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies,” he said in the statement.

Responding to his statement, one of the X user said: “That was NO metaphor.”

While another called for her resignation, stating that “You knew exactly what you were saying. Resign”.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the terrorist organization launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis. Over 30,000 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of the war.

Who is Tim Walberg?

Born on April 12, 1951, Walberg is an American representing Michigan's 5th congressional district in Congress since 2023 as a member of the Republican party. He previously served as the 7th district's representative between 2007 and 2009 and between 2011 and 2023.

While Barack Obama was serving the US President, Walberg frequently invoked conspiracy theories concerning him, calling for his impeachment over his birth certificate.