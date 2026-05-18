Who is Tyrone Gilyard? US journalist to testify against man who ‘threatened’ her after Karmelo Anthony coverage

A journalist named Sarah Fields has reported that she is set to testify against a man who “threatened to take me and my baby “out” after my child was born.” Fields said that the man, Tyrone Gilyard, repeatedly threatened to harm her, her family and her unborn child.

Who is Tyrone Gilyard (pictured)? US journalist to testify against man who ‘threatened’ her after Karmelo Anthony coverage(Sarah J Fields/Facebook)

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Fields wrote on X, “Tomorrow, I have to walk into a courtroom and testify against a man who threatened to take me and my baby “out” after my child was born. He had a public countdown to my due date, from an anonymous account called “Himothy”.”

Fields describes herself on her X bio as “Republican Precinct Chair,” a “Constitutionalist,” an “Army Veteran,” and a “Parent/Child Advocate” who is into investigative journalism.

Fields said that Gilyard became “obsessed” with her after she started speaking on the Karmelo Anthony case. The teen stabbed 17-year-old fellow student Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was White.

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{{^usCountry}} Fields described Gilyard as a man who “targeted me because I refused to stop speaking” and because she “would not back down from telling the truth.” Who is Tyrone Gilyard? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fields described Gilyard as a man who “targeted me because I refused to stop speaking” and because she “would not back down from telling the truth.” Who is Tyrone Gilyard? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Not much information about Gilyard is publicly available. Fields accused him of making “repeated threats toward me, my family, and my unborn child.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not much information about Gilyard is publicly available. Fields accused him of making “repeated threats toward me, my family, and my unborn child.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Threats about harming me. Threats about coming after me once my baby arrived. Threats meant to terrorize me into silence” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Threats about harming me. Threats about coming after me once my baby arrived. Threats meant to terrorize me into silence” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fields further said, “He was found by the FBI and CID, arrested, extradited back to Texas, placed on 10 years straight probation… and then violated that probation almost immediately. He was then rearrested,” adding, “And tomorrow, I have to sit in the same room as him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fields further said, “He was found by the FBI and CID, arrested, extradited back to Texas, placed on 10 years straight probation… and then violated that probation almost immediately. He was then rearrested,” adding, “And tomorrow, I have to sit in the same room as him.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fields opened up on how she is feeling about testifying about her alleged harasser in the same room with him.

“I won’t lie - I am anxious. I am emotional. And I am praying for strength. No mother should ever have to hear the kinds of things that were said to me while carrying a child. No woman should have to fear what someone obsessed with destroying her may do next. A pregnant mother should be looking forward to her due date, not dreading it out of fear of what would happen,” she said.

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Fields added, “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow morning. Pray that I have the right words. Pray for peace over my mind. Pray for protection over my family. And pray that justice is served. No matter how uncomfortable this is, I will not be silenced.”

Fields had shared an update on Gilyard in October last year, saying he had been extradited to Texas.

“"Himothy" aka, Tyrone Gilyard, the man who threatened me and my family and terrorized me for half of my pregnancy because he didn’t like my reporting, has officially been extradited to Texas,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “Let justice be served.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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