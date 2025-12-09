Who is Viktoriia Bulavina? Ukrainian woman detained by ICE at green card interview Milwaukee despite having legal status

A routine immigration appointment in Milwaukee took an unexpected turn when 33-year-old Viktoriia Bulavina was suddenly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The incident happened despite her having been legally living in the US, Newsweek quoted her husband saying. A sign reading “Turn Illegals Into ICE” is stuck to a road sign, amid reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy about 250 federal border agents to Louisiana in the coming days, in the Metairie suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Bulavina had appeared for what she expected would be a standard green card interview alongside her American husband. Instead, she was handcuffed, separated from her family, and taken into custody.

Her detention drew widespread attention after her husband spoke publicly about the ordeal, and accused immigration officials of punishing someone who had followed the rules at every stage.

Who is Viktoriia Bulavina?

Bulavina is a Ukrainian national who entered the United States legally in 2023, fleeing Russia’s invasion of her home country, reported NBC 7 San Diego. According to family accounts and immigration filings, she maintained proper documentation throughout her stay, including a valid humanitarian parole status. This is a provision the US grants individuals escaping conflict or dangerous conditions.

She settled in Wisconsin with her American husband, whom she married after entering the country. The couple had submitted the necessary paperwork to adjust her status, and Bulavina had no criminal record, no prior immigration violations, and no pending warrants.

Her lawyer told local media that Bulavina received an official notice to appear for a marriage-based green card interview, a required step for most immigrants seeking permanent residency. But once she arrived at the USCIS office, officers allegedly coordinated with ICE, who detained her moments after the interview was completed.

Her attorney insisted she remained fully compliant with US immigration law and had not been accused of any wrongdoing.

ICE has not publicly detailed the legal basis for her arrest but confirmed she was taken into custody pending review of her immigration status.