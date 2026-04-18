Who replaces Todd Lyons as ICE chief after resignation? What DHS has said so far

Todd Lyons will step down as head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the end of May, bringing to a close a turbulent tenure at the agency. According to The Guardian, Lyons has led ICE since March 2025 and will leave the role to move into the private sector.

Acting Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in an oversight hearing amid scrutiny over immigration enforcement and recent developments in Minnesota at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on February 12, 2026.(AFP)

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His resignation was confirmed by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who announced the decision in a statement.

New York Post reported that Lyons submitted his resignation letter on Thursday and will remain in position until May 31 to assist with the transition. In the letter, he cited family reasons, saying his sons were at “a pivotal point in their lives” and that stepping down was “the right one for me and my family at this time.”

What DHS has said about his replacement

So far, DHS has not named a successor to Lyons.

Mullin’s statement did not include details about who will succeed Lyons, The Guardian reported, adding that both DHS and the White House did not immediately respond to inquiries on the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} This means there is currently no confirmed replacement, either interim or permanent, for the ICE chief role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means there is currently no confirmed replacement, either interim or permanent, for the ICE chief role. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.: 5 things to know on ICE agent charged for assault in Minnesota Tenure marked by expansion and backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.: 5 things to know on ICE agent charged for assault in Minnesota Tenure marked by expansion and backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lyons’ exit comes after a year of aggressive immigration enforcement and mounting criticism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lyons’ exit comes after a year of aggressive immigration enforcement and mounting criticism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his tenure, ICE significantly expanded its operations, hiring thousands of officers and increasing detention capacity, according to The Guardian. The agency also defended its focus on arresting what it described as “the worst of the worst,” though an analysis found many entering deportation proceedings had no criminal convictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his tenure, ICE significantly expanded its operations, hiring thousands of officers and increasing detention capacity, according to The Guardian. The agency also defended its focus on arresting what it described as “the worst of the worst,” though an analysis found many entering deportation proceedings had no criminal convictions. {{/usCountry}}

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The period was also marked by controversy, including backlash over enforcement tactics and incidents such as fatal shootings in Minneapolis and a California traffic stop, which Lyons publicly defended.

Also Read: Who is ChongLy Thao? Minnesota county probes ICE arrest of US citizen as possible kidnapping

Despite criticism, Lyons received strong backing from the administration. Mullin described him as “a great leader of ICE” who helped make “American communities safer,” according to New York Post.

As Lyons prepares to exit, however, the question of who will take over remains unanswered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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