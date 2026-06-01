Who was Austin Metcalf? 5 things to know about slain Texas student ahead of Karmelo Anthony's trial
The case against Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf, 17, to death in April 2025, is heading to trial on Monday, June 1.
The high-profile case against Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf, 17, to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025, is heading to trial on Monday, June 1. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.
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If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.
Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history. Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him.
Who was Austin Metcalf? Five things to know
Ahead of the trial, here are five things to know about the case and Austin Metcalf:
- Metcalf, born July 31, 2007, was a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, where he had a 3.97 GPA.
- Metcalf was MVP linebacker of the football team and participated in track and field.
- Metcalf was allegedly stabbed to death by Anthony during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.
- The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest.
- Metcalf died in his twin brother Hunter Metcalf’s arms. Hunter accepted both of their diplomas during an emotional moment at their high school graduation that was held recently.