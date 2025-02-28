Who was Caleb Wilson? Southern University student dies after alleged off-campus fraternity ritual

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old student of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died allegedly after participating in an off-campus fraternity ritual, local television station WAFB reported. The Kenner native reportedly collapsed during an Omega Psi Phi fraternity ritual. Friends rushed him to Baton Rouge Hospital in an unresponsive condition in the early hours of Thursday morning, where medical staff pronounced him deceased upon arrival. Caleb Wilson died on Thursday morning. (Facebook/ Pilgrim Baptist Church -Kenner)

Southern University issues statement -

Caleb Wilson was a talented member of the Human Jukebox, Southern University’s renowned marching band. The university released the following statement regarding his passing -

"Southern University and A&M College is aware of an off-campus incident that may have resulted in the death of student Caleb Wilson, a junior from New Orleans majoring in mechanical engineering. The campus community extends condolences to his family, classmates and loved ones.

Southern is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Counseling services are available for Southern University students, faculty and staff. Resources can be found at subr.edu/ucc."

An investigation into Wilson's death is ongoing and an autopsy is underway to determine his exact cause of death.

All about the Omega Psi Phi fraternity -

Omega Psi Phi, a historically African American fraternity, was established on November 17, 1911, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Founded by three undergraduate students—Frank Coleman, Oscar J. Cooper, and Dr. Ernest E. Just—alongside their faculty advisor, Dr. Raymond W. Cannon, the fraternity is known for its dedication to scholarship, community service, brotherhood, and the upliftment of the African American community. The fraternity boasts a legacy of notable members, including athletes, politicians, entertainers, and influential community leaders.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office issues statement -

Wilson's father, Corey Wilson, is longtime member of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO).

The JPSO released the following statement expressing their sympathies -

"On behalf of Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office extends its condolences to Deputy Corey Wilson and his family following the heartbreaking loss of his son Caleb. Dep. Wilson retired last year as a sergeant after serving 35 years with the JPSO. Dep. Wilson's commitment to public service has continued with him currently serving in a part-time capacity. The JPSO stands in support of Dep. Wilson and his family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn this unimaginable loss."

Gayle Benson offers condolences -

Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints, also issued a statement offering her condolences.

"Today, we are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Caleb Wilson, a very bright, young Southern University student. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire Southern University community during this incredibly difficult time. This tragic loss has hit very close to my heart as his father, Sargent Corey Wilson has worked with our team for many years. I have a deep and personal connection to his family. We mourn with him today on this senseless passing, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking loss."