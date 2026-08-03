Who was Chad Williams? Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect identified

Chad Williams, 24, has been identified as the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, that left at least three people dead and seven others injured. Authorities confirmed during a Sunday press conference that Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack. Authorities are confident he acted alone.

Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho. (via REUTERS)

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Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said investigators are still working to determine a motive.

"Investigators are continuing to investigate the timeline, process evidence, and conduct interviews,” Hicks said. “The Williams family has been notified and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Their hearts are also broken during this time."

Hicks said an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper and a civilian returned fire on the suspect, helping end the attack.

Victim identities were not released pending family notifications.

Also Read: Idaho Twin Falls shooting: Viral videos show man engaging shooter with pistol; internet hails 'Jordan Salinas' as ‘hero’

In-N-Out employee among those killed

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement posted on social media early Sunday, In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder confirmed that one of the victims was an employee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement posted on social media early Sunday, In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder confirmed that one of the victims was an employee. {{/usCountry}}

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“My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” Snyder said. “In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season.”

Also Read: Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Gov. Brad Little under fire for saying Idaho is ‘one of the safest places live’

Witness describes chaos

Lane Koehn, 34, said he was stopped at a traffic light near the restaurant when he saw a person carrying an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-thru. Moments later, he said, a man armed with a handgun began firing at the suspect.

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Koehn said he then saw an In-N-Out employee drag a wounded coworker across the parking lot. He, the employee and the armed bystander remained with the victim until paramedics arrived.

“She was pretty bad off, but I don’t know. I hope she made it,” Koehn said.

Police instructed Koehn to evacuate because the shooting was still active, he said.

According to Koehn, the suspect fired at least three or four rounds, though it was unclear whether any specific individuals were targeted.

Twin Falls, a city of about 56,000 people, is about 130 miles (205 kilometers) southeast of Boise and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of the Nevada border.

(With inputs from AP)