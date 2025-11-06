Who was Christopher Scholtes? Father charged in daughter's hot car death dies before sentencing

Christopher Scholtes, the man from Arizona who pleaded guilty to his two-year-old daughter's death on July 9, 2024, after being trapped in a hot car, has passed away. Christopher Scholtes and his wife, Erika Scholtes.(Maricopa County records and Banner University)

Deputy County Attorney Kim Hunley of Maricopa County confirmed the death to the local NBC affiliate after coroner records showed that Christopher Scholtes passed away Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately released. Christopher Scholtes' sentencing was scheduled for November 21. Before that, he was supposed to appear at the Pima County Superior Court on Wednesday, November 5, to turn himself in before the sentencing.

However, records with the Maricopa County Coroners' Office showed that Christopher Scholtes passed away early on Wednesday, just before his court appearance. Deputy County Attorney Kim Hunley said that “it was unexpected this morning” and an official news release will be out soon.

Here's the coroner's record from Maricopa County shared by Chorus Nylander, an investigative reporter with local NBC affiliate, KVOA News 4 Tucson.

Christopher Scholtes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and intentional child abuse in October 2025.

What Happened To Parker Scholtes?

Christopher Scholtes, who is from Marana in Arizona, pleaded guilty to negligence after the death of his two-year-old daughter, Parker, who was trapped inside their car with the air-conditioning heating on.

Scholtes left Parker in the car outside their home with the air-conditioning on heating. Temperatures inside the car reportedly reached up to 109F, and Parker remained trapped in the car for over two hours.

According to reports, Parker Scholtes' body was discovered by her mother, Erika Scholtes, when she returned home from work. When the incident happened, Christopher Scholtz was reportedly drinking beer and watching porn.