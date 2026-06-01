Who was Dave Fiji? Indian-origin pilot killed in US chopper crash just after his wedding; here's what happened to wife

Indian-origin Delta pilot Dave Fiji, 25, met a tragic end on his wedding day when the Robinson R-66 helicopter transporting him and his bride, Jesni, crashed in the forests of Georgia.

Dave Fiji, a 25-year-old Delta pilot, died in a helicopter crash shortly after his wedding in Georgia. His bride, Jesni, survived but was trapped under debris

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He and his wife left their wedding with great excitement for their honeymoon via helicopter, but inclement weather caused the aircraft to crash tragically.

Fiji, whose family traces its roots to Kerala, had celebrated his union with his bride alongside hundreds of guests near Dawsonville on Friday night before the catastrophic incident.

Also Read: Trump’s latest health report gives bizarre update: POTUS needs physical activity, dietary changes

Dave Fiji's father speaks out after tragic incident

Calling him “precious child”, his father George Fiji told WSB-TV, “He was a gift from God for us. He was a God-fearing child. So handsome, beautiful."

The pair their vows to each other at The Revere, as per the outlet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pheba Fiji, the groom's mother, stated, “Both of them could sense the presence of God at the alter, a tangible presence of God. There was a special glow and glory over his face that we couldn't explain. And it was just not just us who noticed.” Here's what went wrong {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pheba Fiji, the groom's mother, stated, “Both of them could sense the presence of God at the alter, a tangible presence of God. There was a special glow and glory over his face that we couldn't explain. And it was just not just us who noticed.” Here's what went wrong {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The couple, who had first met approximately ten years ago at New Testament Church, started to conclude their festivities around 9:30 PM as the weather began to deteriorate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple, who had first met approximately ten years ago at New Testament Church, started to conclude their festivities around 9:30 PM as the weather began to deteriorate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the pilot, who also lost his life in the crash and remains unnamed, ascended to a greater altitude amidst the rain and fog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the pilot, who also lost his life in the crash and remains unnamed, ascended to a greater altitude amidst the rain and fog. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The helicopter, en route to Peachtree-DeKalb airport for the newlyweds to enjoy a night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta, crashed into a secluded wooded area shortly after taking off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The helicopter, en route to Peachtree-DeKalb airport for the newlyweds to enjoy a night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta, crashed into a secluded wooded area shortly after taking off. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

George informed WSB-TV that Jesni was trapped beneath the debris for five hours before emergency responders managed to rescue her.

What happened to Jesni?

“She said when she woke up, she was under the rubble,” George said. “She woke up and saw him lying on her chest. She herself is a nurse. When she touched him, she called out to him. He was already cold.”

The bride, who is “devastated”, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was anticipated to return home within a few days after sustaining cuts and bruises.

Here's what Endeavour Air said

Endeavour Air, a division of Delta Air Lines, expressed in a statement: “The loss of a colleague and friend is deeply felt, and we know this news may be especially difficult for those who knew and worked alongside him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

First Officer Fiji became a member of Endeavour in March 2025, as reported by the airline.

The National Transportation Safety Board has initiated an investigation into the incident. The helicopter was owned by Prestige Helicopters, which operates from Peachtree-DeKalb airport.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON