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Who was Donike Gocaj? 56-year-old woman dies after falling into open Manhattan manhole in horrifying accident

A 56-year-old woman died after stepping out of her parked SUV and falling into an uncovered Con Edison manhole. 

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A 56-year-old Donike Gocaj is a woman who lost her life late Monday night after stepping out of her parked car and plunging into an uncovered manhole on one of New York City's busiest streets. The tragic incident has raised serious questions about public safety and utility maintenance in Midtown Manhattan.

What happened?

Donike Gocaj fell into an open manhole outside the Cartier store on Fifth Avenue. (Unsplash Representative image)

Shortly after 11:19pm ET on May 18, Donike Gocaj of Briarcliff Manor had just parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV near West 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, right outside the iconic Cartier store at 653 Fifth Ave when she stepped out and fell roughly 10 feet straight down into an open manhole, according to the New York Police Department.

Officers who arrived at the scene found her unconscious and unresponsive inside the hole. She was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is yet to officially determine the cause of death and no arrests have been made, per USA Today.

Her daughter-in-law was visibly shaken and she told CBS News New York that there were no cones, warning signs or barriers of any kind around the manhole at the time of the incident and that the family was still trying to process the loss, saying it was still “so fresh.”

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Con Edison under scrutiny

The manhole belongs to utility company Con Edison, which confirmed it is now investigating how the cover came to be left off. No construction work was taking place in the area at the time, according to ABC 7 New York cited by USA Today. The manhole cover itself was found roughly 15 feet away from the opening.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole. We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual's family, and safety remains our top priority,” Con Edison said in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Who was Donike Gocaj? 56-year-old woman dies after falling into open Manhattan manhole in horrifying accident
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