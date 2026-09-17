Who was Edy Gutierrez Mejia? Person on ground killed in NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash; people mourn loss

Edy Gutierrez Mejia was identified as the third person killed in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash on September 15. He was the person on the ground who was killed in the crash that took the lives of reporter Eliana Moreno and chopper pilot George Marciniw.

Edy Gutierrez Mejia was identified as the third person killed in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash. (Facebook/Edy Gutierrez Mejia)

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A fourth person was injured and moved to a hospital for treatment but their identity is not known yet. The NBC helicopter was covering the vehicular mishap in Chatsworth where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, killing two, when it crashed.

Also Read | NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash: 5 things to know as tributes pour in for victims and eyewitness reacts

Deep Dive What happened to Edy Gutierrez Mejia during the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash? Edy Gutierrez Mejia was killed while on the ground during the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash on September 15, which occurred while the chopper was covering an accident involving an SUV and a Metro bus. Why is Edy Gutierrez Mejia's death significant in the context of the NBC helicopter crash? Edy's death is significant because he was a bystander who tragically lost his life in an incident that also claimed the lives of two NBC journalists aboard the helicopter, highlighting the accident's impact on the community. How did the community react to the death of Edy Gutierrez Mejia? The community mourned Edy Gutierrez Mejia's death, with heartfelt tributes shared on social media, expressing condolences and emphasizing sorrow for the loss of a beloved member from Cuilapa, Guatemala.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with the FAA and NTSB having taken over. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Edy Gutierrez Mejia.

Who was Edy Gutierrez Mejia? 5 things to know

Mejia was 29 years old and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office noted he's Hispanic/Latino. Mejia's cause of death has been put down to ‘blunt head trauma’ and the medical examiner's office noted that he died in a parking lot. Mejia was better known as ‘Pichi’ to his loved ones and lived in Cuilapa, Guatemala. He had only been in Los Angeles for two days when tragedy struck, as per NBC Los Angeles. Mejia had plans to pick up a car and take it back home in order to sell it, as per the publication. His family is now working on sending the body back to Guatemala. Mejia's social media profile reportedly showed him playing soccer, traveling, and spending time with loved ones.

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People mourn the loss of Edy Gutierrez Mejia

{{^usCountry}} Mejia's loss has been mourned by many. A local from Cuilapa shared a post on Facebook, whose translation read, “Today, I want to join my heart in the grief that affects the family of Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, originally from our beloved Cuilapa, Santa Rosa, who, unfortunately, lost his life in the accident that occurred in Los Angeles, California. As a fellow Cuilapense, this news fills me with sadness. There are not enough words to ease the pain of losing a loved one, especially when it happens in such an unexpected way. I want to extend my sincerest condolences to his family. May God give them strength during these difficult times and may the memories and love that Edy left in their lives help them find solace. May God receive Edy into His glory and give comfort to all his family members.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mejia's loss has been mourned by many. A local from Cuilapa shared a post on Facebook, whose translation read, “Today, I want to join my heart in the grief that affects the family of Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, originally from our beloved Cuilapa, Santa Rosa, who, unfortunately, lost his life in the accident that occurred in Los Angeles, California. As a fellow Cuilapense, this news fills me with sadness. There are not enough words to ease the pain of losing a loved one, especially when it happens in such an unexpected way. I want to extend my sincerest condolences to his family. May God give them strength during these difficult times and may the memories and love that Edy left in their lives help them find solace. May God receive Edy into His glory and give comfort to all his family members.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another added “How unfair is life when you don't know whether to smile or cry from gratitude or loss? May God give you the rest you deserve, my brother Edy Gutierrez Mejia, a big hug all the way to heaven. We shared so many good times, there's so much I miss. My deepest condolences to the family.”