Who was Isabella Stroupe? Teen found dead at North Carolina home, was tortured for months; boyfriend arrested

The boyfriend of a teenage girl was arrested on murder and rape charges after she was found dead inside a North Carolina home, authorities have said. On May 1, officers were called to a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they found 19-year-old Isabella Alexandria Stroupe unresponsive, according to a press release shared by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Stroupe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who was Isabella Stroupe? Teen found dead at North Carolina home, was tortured for months(GoFundMe)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thomaz Kenon Hamilton, 24, who identified himself as Stroupe’s boyfriend, called 911 early that morning and reported that the teenager was not breathing, an affidavit cited by WBTV, WCNC and The Charlotte Observer revealed.

Who was Isabella Stroupe?

A GoFundMe launched for Stroupe describes her as a “total bookworm” who loved “fan fiction and My Little Pony”.

Read More | Who was Sarah Carroll? Michigan college student, 20, shot dead by ex in murder-suicide after he stalked her for months

According to the affidavit, Stroupe was found dead on a bed, where she had allegedly been restrained. Hamilton claimed that the two of them were having sex when he believed she suffered a heart attack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Days following the incident, the manner of death was ruled a homicide after consulting with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s press release reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Days following the incident, the manner of death was ruled a homicide after consulting with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s press release reads. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office also found that Stroupe had been stabbed and had multiple broken bones, per the affidavit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office also found that Stroupe had been stabbed and had multiple broken bones, per the affidavit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to investigators, Stroupe had been tortured for months and could not provide consent for sex. The affidavit also said that authorities found several pieces of evidence from inside the home, including a bloodied knife, a baseball bat, a sword and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigators, Stroupe had been tortured for months and could not provide consent for sex. The affidavit also said that authorities found several pieces of evidence from inside the home, including a bloodied knife, a baseball bat, a sword and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hamilton was arrested on Tuesday, May 5 on charges of first-degree murder and rape in connection with the case. It remains unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

“Hamilton was transported to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) to interview with homicide detectives. At the conclusion of this interview, Hamilton was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release says.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON