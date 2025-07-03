Who was Jessica McLaughlin? All we know about 7-Eleven employee who died after manager ‘sat on top of her’

A 7-Eleven worker in California was left brain-dead after her manager sat on her during a “senseless” attack at work. She died Wednesday after being taken off life support. Jessica McLaughlin, a 7-Eleven worker was left brain-dead after her manager sat on her during a “senseless” attack at work. (GoFundMe)

Los Angeles police got a battery call last Tuesday around 2:10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Melrose Avenue and N. Arden Boulevard, as per ABC7 Los Angeles report.

Who was Jessica McLaughlin?

Jessica McLaughlin, 24, had been working at the store on June 24 when she and her manager who has not been identified got into an argument just after 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s when the manager “violently and senselessly attacked” her.

Also Read: 7-Eleven employee dies after manager sat on top of her in violent attack

The manager ‘sat on top of' Jessica McLaughlin

The manager pulled McLaughlin’s hair and then sat with her full weight on her upper body, which kept her from breathing. “She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe,” McLaughlin’s brother, Sean McLaughlin, wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.

The New York Post reported that after the attack, the suspect may have tried to delete video footage from the back office. McLaughlin collapsed soon after and never woke up.

She was taken to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital and was declared brain-dead due to a lack of oxygen. Her family later decided to take her off life support. She died Wednesday.

“Jessica had a way of making people feel safe, accepted, and loved. You could come to her with anything and know you wouldn’t be judged,” her brother wrote. “She had such a beautiful soul and deserved so much better than the way her life was taken from her.”

Statement from 7-Eleven

The suspect is no longer employed by 7-Eleven. The company said in a statement, “Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time. The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Police are still looking for the manager, and the case is still under investigation.