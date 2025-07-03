7-Eleven employee dies after manager sat on top of her in violent attack

A 7-Eleven employee who was left brain-dead after her manager sat on top of her, preventing her from breathing, died on Wednesday. According to a report in the LA Times, Jessica McLaughlin had been placed on life support after the attack on June 24. She died after she was taken off life support by her grieving family eight days after the attack. McLaughlin was only 24. Jessica McLaughlin, 24, died after being attacked by her manager in a 7-Eleven store (GoFundMe)

Police are still searching for the 7-Eleven manager who managed to flee after attacking her.

What happened in the June 24 attack?

Jessica McLaughlin went to work her shift at a 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles, California on June 24 as per usual. However, she got into an argument with her manager shortly after 2pm.

“Jessica walked into work expecting a normal day — but instead, she was violently and senselessly attacked by one of her managers,” her brother said in a GoFundMe created to raise funds for her funeral.

“She [the manager] held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe,” her brother Sean McLaughlin alleged.

During the attack, the manager put her full weight on Jessica’s upper body, preventing her from breathing. Colleagues who saw the attack tried to intervene and got hurt in the process.

Brain-dead from oxygen deprivation

Jessica’s father, Clancey McLaughlin, told news station KTLA that her brain was deprived of oxygen for more than 10 minutes. “She’s basically declared brain-dead now,” he said on Monday, just two days before she was taken off life support.

It is believed that Jessica collapsed after she managed to get free. She told her colleagues to call 911, saying she could not breathe. Someone also performed CPR but could not revive her. She was rushed to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition.

What happened to the 7-Eleven manager who attacked Jessica McLaughlin?

According to the GoFundMe page, the unidentified manager who attacked Jessica rushed to the 7-Eleven back office when efforts were being made to revive the collapsed employee. There, she tried to erase CCTV footage of the attack.

Jessica’s family alleges that the manager fled the Los Angeles convenience store on her bike.

Police are treating Jessica’s death as homicide. The search for the suspect is ongoing.