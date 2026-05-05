Who was Jordyn ‘Lunar ’ William? Teen who died in horrific Missouri multi-vehicle crash

Jordyn “Lunar” William, a Missouri teenager recently crowned prom queen, has been identified as one of three victims killed in a devastating multi-vehicle crash. The fatal accident occurred over the weekend, killing all three family members in the car.

Jordyn Lunar William, recently crowned prom queen, was one of three victims in a fatal crash in Missouri. (Neptune RainsOn / Facebook)

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What happened?

The collision happened on Lewis and Clark Boulevard, close to Haviland Drive, at around 8:30 p.m.

On Friday night, Jordyn "Lunar" William, a senior at Ritenour High School, was riding in her 53-year-old aunt Cherese Fisher's Lexus when another vehicle sideswiped them in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

A Lexus RX 350 was sideswiped by a southbound Cadillac SRX, which caused it to jump the center line and collide with an approaching Toyota Highlander, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated.

According to police, the impact sent the Lexus hurtling into oncoming traffic and colliding with a Toyota Highlander, overturning it. Meanwhile, the Cadillac drove off the road and struck a few nearby trees.

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{{^usCountry}} Andrea Medina, 26, the driver of the Toyota, her aunt, and the teenager all died in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andrea Medina, 26, the driver of the Toyota, her aunt, and the teenager all died in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The driver of the Cadillac is still being sought after by the authorities. The age, identity, and status of the missing driver have not been disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver of the Cadillac is still being sought after by the authorities. The age, identity, and status of the missing driver have not been disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Downtown Cincinnati fire today: Several overpasses, roadways closed after crash involving semi-truck near Heritage Bank Who was Jordyn ‘Lunar’ William? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Downtown Cincinnati fire today: Several overpasses, roadways closed after crash involving semi-truck near Heritage Bank Who was Jordyn ‘Lunar’ William? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jordyn William, popularly known as "Lunar," was a high school girl whose popularity and prominence within her school community were underlined by her recent prom queen title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordyn William, popularly known as "Lunar," was a high school girl whose popularity and prominence within her school community were underlined by her recent prom queen title. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to First Alert 4, the tragedy happened shortly after the teenager was crowned prom queen. Lunar was set to graduate from high school this year, according to KSDK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to First Alert 4, the tragedy happened shortly after the teenager was crowned prom queen. Lunar was set to graduate from high school this year, according to KSDK. {{/usCountry}}

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Bruce Green, assistant superintendent of secondary education at Ritenour High School, conveyed the gravity of the loss in a letter to families over the weekend. Green stated, "I have to share the news of one of our students' passing with a heavy heart. This is a difficult time for our entire community."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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