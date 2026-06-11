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Who was Joseph Louis Serrao Jr? Human remains found in sleeping bag at Olympic National Park identified after 26 years

Human remains found in a tent at Olympic National Park in 2000 were identified after 26 years as Joseph Louis Serrao Jr., missing since 1998.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 11:40 pm IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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A 26-year-old cold case concluded on Wednesday, June 10, as authorities were able to identify the human remains found inside a sleeping bag in the remote section of Olympic National Park in Washington in 2000.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

On June 10, the National Parks Service released a press statement announcing that the man has been identified as Joseph Louis Serrao Jr. The release stated that the identification was possible due to the breakthrough in DNA identification technologies.

The remains were found in July 2000 in the Sol Duc River drainage area. A researcher had come across the body inside a sleeping bag, which was inside a tent. Despite months-long probe, authorities failed to make a breakthrough then.

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Who Was Joseph Louis Serrao Jr?

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Progress was made only in 2024 when the King County Medical Examiner’s Office roped in Othram, a forensic genealogy lab and tested for connections. The lap was able to establish a possible family connection last year.

“This case remained unresolved for nearly 30 years, but investigators never lost sight of the goal of identifying this individual and finding answers for his family," Debra Flowers, the deputy chief of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, was quoted saying in the press release.

"I'm proud of the persistence and collaboration that made this identification possible, and I hope it brings some measure of closure to those who have spent so many years wondering what happened to Joseph.”

No further details about what might have happened to Joseph Louis Serrao Jr. were revealed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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