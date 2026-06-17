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Who was Joshua Baer? Capitol Factory CEO killed in Laredo, Texas plane crash; tragic details
Joshua Baer, CEO of Austin-based Capital Factory, died in a plane crash in Laredo on Wednesday. He was among six people on the plane, the company confirmed.
Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:18 pm IST
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Joshua Baer, the CEO of Austin, Texas-based Capital Factory, an organization that helped boost local startups, has passed away in a plane crash in Laredo earlier on Wednesday. He was one of the six people who were on the plane at it crashed. The five others have survived the crash, authorities confirmed.
His death was confirmed by Capital Factory to the Austin American-Statesman. Joshua Baer was 50 years old.
This story is being updated.
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