Who was Juniper Blessing? UW stabbing victim identified as trans student as suspect surrenders

The University of Washington community has been devastated after the fatal stabbing of a student on May 10 at a student's residential apartment on campus. A day after the suspect in the stabbing surrendered, authorities have not identified the 19-year-old victim. UW stabbing victim Juniper Blessing (L) and suspect Christopher Leahy (R). (X/ @MinaIsCrazy and Seattle Police Department)

On Thursday, the King County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Juniper Blessing, KOMO News of Seattle reported. The report notes that Blessing, a transgender student, was stabbed at least 40 times in the laundry room of the university's Norheim Court Apartments.

Blessing was also identified by his family in a statement via the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, according to a report by the Santa Fe New Mexican

The identification of Blessing came a day after Christopher Leahy surrendered to the police in Seattle and admitted to stabbing Blessing to death. KOMO reported that Leahy appeared in jail court on Thursday, and his bond was set at $10million.

Also read: Who is Christopher Leahy? Suspect in fatal University of Washington student stabbing turns himself in

The University of Washington has confirmed Juniper Blessing's identity in an email to the university community, noting that she was majoring at UW's Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, KOMO journalist Jeremy Harris posted on X. He also shared videos from the site of a memorial that has been set up at UW's Red Square this week.