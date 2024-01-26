Who was Masuimi Max? Popular Playboy model found dead in her Las Vegas-area home

Playboy and Maxim model and actress Masuimi Max was discovered dead in her Las Vegas-area home on Thursday, January 25. Police received a call just before 11:30 am ET, following which emergency first responders arrived at her residence. Playboy and Maxim model and actress Masuimi Max was discovered dead in her Las Vegas-area home on Thursday, January 25 (masuimimax/Instagram)

No foul play is suspected at the moment but an investigation into the 45-year-old’s death will be conducted, TMZ reported.

Max was set to appear at a Vegas Chaos anniversary event at The Dive Bar on January 27, according to Mirror.

Max’s career began in 2000, and she has featured in several other popular magazines like Alt Magazine and Bizarre Magazine. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas and was of Korean and German descent. When she was a teen, her father retired from the Air Force and moved to Las Vegas.

Sinical Magazine has said of Max, "She has inspired a legion of alternative models to lace up a corset, pull on some stockings and slide into a pair of stilettos. Masuimi is a true 'master of disguise' and often makes her own costumes and backgrounds, and is an accomplished fire performer and burlesque dancer. She is a true original in a sea full of copycats, and one of the few models that has made a career out of doing what she loves".

Who was Masuimi Max?

According to IMDb, “Masuimi is an international performer, top alternative/fetish model, actress and owner of I Am Sin cosmetics. She has modeled for hundreds of companies around the world--including such well-known brands as Harley-Davidson, Coffin Case, Pinup Girl Clothing, Murray & Vern latex and Bibian Blue--and is the spokesmodel for Pinup Girl Clothing.”

Model Mayem magazine has said of her, "Her success in the industry paved the way for so many models that followed, but the story of her success is a classic tale of how hard work, talent and determination can overcome all challenges. Masuimi's list of credits is so vast, with nearly 100 magazine covers and many more features, music videos, TV shows and movies, that it's almost impossible to select a few highlights."

Sinical Magazine once compared Max to famed model Dita Von Teese, saying, “They've been modeling and performing full time since the 1990s. Their influence on current models is unquestioned and they've basically joined the ranks of Miss Page.”