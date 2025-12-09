Who was Michael Virgil? Royal Caribbean Cruise passenger at the center of massive lawsuit

Michael Virgil, a 35-year-old father of a 7-year-old autistic son, died in December 2024 aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Navigator of the Seas after being detained by security following a violent outburst. New details emerge in the lawsuit against the Royal Caribbean cruise (Unsplash/Colin Lloyd)

Virgil's family accused Royal Caribbean of egregious negligence in a wrongful-death case they filed in the Southern District of Florida U.S. District Court on December 8, 2025.

According to the complaint, the cruise company killed Virgil by using excessive force, giving him a dangerous sedative, and serving him an excessive amount of alcohol (33 drinks) despite his obvious signs of intoxication. The complaint states that his cause of death has now been categorized as a homicide.

Who was Michael Virgil?

Michael Virgil was aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise with his fiancée, Connie Aguilar, and their 7-year-old son last year.

Virgil was detained after threatening other cruisers and attacking crew members while intoxicated.

He was then taken into custody with the help of the cruise security using “zip ties, handcuffs, bear or pepper spray,” Fox reported.

According to FOX News, his family members said that Virgil received a sedative injection from security after being taken into custody. He passed away in an hour.

His aggressive behavior, according to his family, is totally out of character for him. “He didn't deserve to die over it,” his family told FOX News.

Family's allegations against Royal Caribbean

According to court documents filed by his fiancée, Virgil was served 33 alcoholic drinks at a ship bar after the couple boarded and were told their stateroom wasn’t ready.

He then allegedly became intoxicated, began threatening and assaulting crew and other passengers, and attempted to force his way into cabins. Witnesses say he kicked a crew member in the face and pounded on cabin doors while yelling profanities.

According to the family’s lawsuit, TMZ reported, he was also injected with a sedative, Haloperidol, after which he died within an hour.

The family contends that respiratory failure, decreased breathing, and finally cardiopulmonary arrest were brought on by the combination of severe intoxication and sedative injection. They want compensation for mental distress, medical and funeral expenses, and loss of support.

By charging Royal Caribbean with prioritizing profits over passenger safety by promoting excessive drinking through all-you-can-drink beverage packages, their lawyers have referred to the case as representative of cruise industry shortcomings.

Royal Caribbean has no comments

The cruise line told TMZ, “We don’t comment on pending litigation.”

This is not the first time Royal Caribbean and other cruise operators have faced lawsuits over alcohol-related incidents.

In October 2025, the family of Dulcie White filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Royal Caribbean after she allegedly fell overboard from the cruise ship Allure of the Seas during a “Taylor Swift–themed” cruise. The suit claims she was “overserved” alcohol. She reportedly had seven drinks over six hours. Despite appearing visibly intoxicated, her death has been linked by the family to the negligent service of alcohol.

The newly filed lawsuit against Royal Caribbean alleges serious mishandling of alcohol-service and medical/security protocols.

Cruise Ship Lawyers blog notes that cruise lines can be held liable under general maritime law if they overserve alcohol, leading to intoxication and injury or death, establishing a basis for lawsuits like Virgil’s.