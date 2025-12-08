Who is Brooke Schinault, Florida woman who faked rape report using AI image?

A Florida woman has admitted to fabricating a violent home-invasion and rape report, using an AI-generated image to convince police she had been attacked. Authorities say the incident appears to mimic a disturbing TikTok trend in which users insert realistic AI-generated “homeless men” into their homes as part of a prank. Detectives say Schinault used tools including Google and ChatGPT to create the image.(Unsplash)

Police say 32-year-old Brooke Taylor Schinault called St Petersburg officers on 7 October, first claiming that an unknown man had broken into her home and later alleging he had sexually assaulted her. Detectives quickly grew suspicious after finding no signs of forced entry. They also noticed that the photo Schinault provided of the supposed assailant looked identical to images circulating online.

Investigators later determined the picture was AI-generated, and discovered it had been created days before the alleged attack, ultimately leading Schinault to confess.

Also Read: Florida detective sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually exploiting a teenage girl

Who is Brooke Taylor Schinault?

Brooke Taylor Schinault is a 32-year-old resident of St Petersburg, Florida, who pleaded no contest after police concluded she staged the home-invasion and sexual assault report.

According to officers, Schinault admitted she fabricated the allegations because she “wanted attention” and had been struggling with depression.

Detectives say she produced an AI-generated photo of an alleged intruder, later found in a deleted folder on her phone, and used tools including Google and ChatGPT to create the image.

Investigators recognized it as nearly identical to pictures used in the viral TikTok “AI Homeless Man” challenge, a trend encouraging users to generate fake AI images of strangers appearing inside their homes.

Schinault confessed after being taken into custody and was charged with filing a false report, a crime that can carry fines or jail time under Florida law.