Who was Nick Mastrascusa? Father of 3 killed in Bangor plane crash; GoFundMe launched

Nick Mastrascusa, father of three, was identified as the fourth victim of the private Bombardier 650 jet crash at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine on Saturday. Mastrascusa was identified by his family on Tuesday in a GoFundMe campaign. Nick Mastrascusa, a father of three, was identified as one of the victims if the Bangor, Maine plane crash. (GoFundMe)

Mastrascusa was the fourth victim identified among the six deceased in the crash. Tara Arnold, a Houston-based attorney with the law firm Arnold & Itkin, event planner Shawna Collins and Jacob Hosmer were the other three victims identified.

The GoFundMe campaign launched by the Mastrascusa family stated that he was father of three. They identified him as a "parent, coach, and friend in our ‘ohana." The verified fundraiser is being run by Valeria Mastrascusa, a relative of the family. As of this writing, it has raised over $96,000.

Who Was Nick Mastrascusa? Nick Mastrascusa was a Hawaii resident and a popular member of his community. He is survived by his wife, Natalia and their three children: Analani (9th grade), Mateo (5th grade), and Noah (2nd grade), the GoFundMe revealed.

"Nick touched the lives of so many in our community through his kindness, dedication, generosity and friendship," the campaign stated. "As we grieve this unimaginable loss, our hearts are with the Mastrascusa family and all who knew and loved Nick."

Bangor Plane Crash: FAA Releases Updated Report On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration released an updated report based on its preliminary investigation of the Bangor plane crash. The privately-owned Bombardier Challenger crashed during takeoff at the airport and caught fire.

The updated report on the crash stated that four passengers and two crew members aboard the jet died in the crash. There were no survivors, the FAA confirmed. In the updated report, the FAA maintained that the crash took place "under unknown circumstances."