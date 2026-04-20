Who was Shamar Elkins? Shreveport, Louisiana shooting suspect identified

Shamar Elkins, 31, has been identified by the Daily Mail as the suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, which left eight children dead and two adult women injured.

Shamar Elkins has been identified as Shreveport, Louisiana, mass shooting suspect.(AP)

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Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young told the outlet that the suspect opened fire at a home in Shreveport during what authorities believe was a domestic disturbance.

The suspect was later shot and killed by Shreveport police following a pursuit that ended in Bossier City.

Officials said some of the children were the suspect's "descendants." The deceased ranged in age from one to 14.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a statement that it is not yet releasing the names of the children, noting that “scientific identification of the victims is still pending.”

Also Read: Shreveport shooting update: Louisiana State Police make urgent appeal after ‘heartbreaking tragedy’ kills 8 kids

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that the gunman had some form of relationship with the two women who were also shot, though the nature of those connections has not yet been determined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that the gunman had some form of relationship with the two women who were also shot, though the nature of those connections has not yet been determined. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ABC affiliate KTBS reported that both women were shot in the head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ABC affiliate KTBS reported that both women were shot in the head. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly announced a motive in Sunday’s mass killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly announced a motive in Sunday’s mass killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Prior arrest records surface {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Prior arrest records surface {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} East Texas Banner referenced a Shreveport Police Department narrative dated March 18, 2019, which allegedly details a prior arrest involving Elkins in a weapons-related case. The report states he fired multiple shots near Caddo Magnet School while children were present outside the campus. Officers reportedly recovered shell casings and a firearm, and Elkins was taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} East Texas Banner referenced a Shreveport Police Department narrative dated March 18, 2019, which allegedly details a prior arrest involving Elkins in a weapons-related case. The report states he fired multiple shots near Caddo Magnet School while children were present outside the campus. Officers reportedly recovered shell casings and a firearm, and Elkins was taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

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The outlet also published additional material, including an image it claims shows the suspect with children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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