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Who was Shamar Elkins? Shreveport, Louisiana shooting suspect identified

A photo purportedly showing the suspect with children has also surfaced.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 02:25 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Shamar Elkins, 31, has been identified by the Daily Mail as the suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, which left eight children dead and two adult women injured.

Shamar Elkins has been identified as Shreveport, Louisiana, mass shooting suspect.(AP)

Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young told the outlet that the suspect opened fire at a home in Shreveport during what authorities believe was a domestic disturbance.

The suspect was later shot and killed by Shreveport police following a pursuit that ended in Bossier City.

Officials said some of the children were the suspect's "descendants." The deceased ranged in age from one to 14.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a statement that it is not yet releasing the names of the children, noting that “scientific identification of the victims is still pending.”

Also Read: Shreveport shooting update: Louisiana State Police make urgent appeal after ‘heartbreaking tragedy’ kills 8 kids

The outlet also published additional material, including an image it claims shows the suspect with children.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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