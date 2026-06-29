Who was Venkatesh Doppalaud? Indian man from Andhra Pradesh found dead in Kansas

Venkatesh Doppalaudi, a 33-year-old man of Indian descent, was discovered deceased in Kansas just hours after he was reported missing, following his vehicle being swept away by floodwaters in Sumner County. This tragic event occurred on Saturday, prompting an immediate rescue operation. While the car was located, the driver remained unaccounted for.

After Venkatesh Doppalaudi, 33, was reported missing in Kansas, his vehicle was discovered submerged. Despite rescue efforts, he was later found deceased. His family, devastated by the tragedy, reached out to local leaders to accelerate the search for their loved one. (Unsplash)

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The search efforts were paused overnight. On Sunday, Venkatesh's body was recovered after local authorities were alerted to his disappearance and assistance was requested in finding him.

On Sunday, the Summer County Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of the body of the missing driver. Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Oliver Road following reports of a submerged vehicle on the west side of the bridge.

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Venkatesh Doppalaudi dead: Here's what eyewitness said

A witness informed deputies that they observed the vehicle entering the water with someone still inside. The swift and powerful floodwaters hindered the Wellington Fire Department's ability to enter the water. A Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit, along with a police drone, aided in the search for the driver.

Venkatesh Doppalaudi body found

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{{^usCountry}} The body of the deceased was found on Sunday, which is about 1.3 miles downstream of Oliver Road. He was residing in Omaha, Nebraska. He was from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, as per local media reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body of the deceased was found on Sunday, which is about 1.3 miles downstream of Oliver Road. He was residing in Omaha, Nebraska. He was from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, as per local media reports. {{/usCountry}}

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After he was reported missing, his family spoke with local leaders for help.

Venkatesh Doppalaudi's family

Venkatesh's father, Doppalapudi Rambabu, along with the rest of the family, is engulfed in shock and despair. They find themselves in a state of helplessness, unable to obtain any information regarding Venkatesh. Consequently, they sought the assistance of their local leader, MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao. The family implored him to expedite the search for Venkatesh at the earliest possible opportunity.

In response, the MLA composed letters addressed to key leaders within both the state and central governments. He urged ministers such as Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Nara Lokesh to take action on this issue. He requested that they engage with the US embassy to facilitate the deployment of rescue teams tasked with locating the young man and ensuring his safe return home.

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