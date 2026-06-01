Who is Michael Puckett? Man accused of killing Virginia sheriff's deputy Logan Utt captured in North Carolina

“Michael Puckett has been apprehended in Surry County, Nc. Thank you to all neighboring law enforcement agencies and the entire community for your assistance in the capture,” the Carroll County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook.

A man accused of killing a Carroll County, Virginia , sheriff's deputy during a welfare check Friday night, May 29, has been taken into custody in Surry County, North Carolina , the Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday, May 31. Michael Puckett became the subject of a massive multi-agency manhunt that stretched across the Virginia-North Carolina state line for more than two days after the fatal shooting of Deputy Logan Utt, according to WFMY News.

Who is Michael Puckett? Not much is known about Puckett’s background. On Friday, deputies were dispatched around 9:26 pm to a residence on Fancy Gap Highway after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, Puckett opened fire on the responding officers, according to investigators.

Utt was shot and he died at the scene. A second deputy was struck in a ballistic vest. He survived, and was in stable condition.

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Puckett then fled on foot. A wildlife camera captured him Sunday morning on Greenhill Road in Surry County at 6:56 am, following which he was captured.

Virginia State Police, the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF and multiple North Carolina law enforcement agencies were involved in the search operation centered in the Cana, Virginia, area.

What we know about the victim Utt was a military veteran and former Mount Airy firefighter. He had joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in 2023. A husband and a father, Utt had said that becoming a deputy sheriff was his lifelong dream.

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"Today, Carroll County has lost a hero, and a family has suffered an unimaginable loss," Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp said, per WFMY News.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office is investigating the shooting.