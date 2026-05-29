Virginia bus crash: 5 killed, dozens injured after vehicle crashes into traffic near work zone

At least five people were killed and dozens more injured after a bus crashed into several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia early Thursday morning, according to state police. Officials have not yet publicly identified the victims or released information about the bus operator and passengers onboard. (via AP)

The collision happened around 2:35 am local time, in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County as traffic slowed near a highway work zone, reported USA Today.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest the bus failed to slow down as vehicles approached the construction area, leading to a deadly chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles.

Five killed, dozens hospitalized Virginia State Police said all five people who died were inside vehicles struck by the bus.

In total, 34 people were taken to nearby hospitals following the crash, including three individuals listed in critical condition, according to officials.

Photos released by authorities showed the front of the bus heavily damaged after it came to a stop off the side of the roadway.

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Officials have not yet publicly identified the victims or released information about the bus operator and passengers onboard.

Crash happened near Interstate 95 work zone According to investigators cited by CBS News, traffic had begun slowing in the southbound lanes as drivers approached the highway work zone when the bus allegedly failed to reduce speed.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle then slammed into six other cars.

The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed that multiple lanes on Interstate 95 were shut down in the aftermath of the crash as emergency crews responded to the scene and investigators worked to clear debris.

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Investigation ongoing as charges remain pending Authorities said the investigation into the deadly collision remains active, with criminal charges pending.

However, police have not yet clarified who could face charges or what specific violations may be considered. “It was unclear who was to be charged,” CBS News reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Investigators have also not announced whether factors such as driver fatigue, speeding, mechanical problems or impairment may have contributed to the crash.