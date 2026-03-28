Kenwood Middle school bus crash in Tennessee kills two students, injures several others; ‘A parent’s worst nightmare’
Tragic Kenwood Middle school bus accident in Tennessee kills two students and injures at least seven others.
A tragic incident involving a Kenwood Middle school bus occurred in west Tennessee on Friday, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuries to at least seven others, according to officials.
The collision, which involved a dump truck from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the school bus, happened around noon on Highway 70 in Carroll County, as reported by Maj. Travis Plotzer, a representative of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Fox News reported.
Plotzer said that the specifics of the crash are still being investigated, but it seems that the dump truck from the transportation department did not play a role in causing the accident.
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Kenwood Middle school accident: Plotzer calls it ' a parent’s worst nightmare’
Responding to the Kenwood Middle school accident, Plotzer termed it as “a parent’s worst nightmare.”
Authorities reported that there were 25 students and five adults aboard the bus.
In a statement, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System confirmed that the bus was carrying students and staff from Kenwood Middle School to Jackson, Tennessee, for a field trip. The district also mentioned that all families of the people on the bus have been informed.
"Our hearts go out to our Kenwood community, students, staff, faculty, friends and neighbors. Please join us in praying for all involved," the school System said.
At least seven other people were admitted to hospitals in Tennessee, according to officials. The severity of their injuries has not been determined immediately.
Four persons were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville and are reported to be in stable condition, as stated by a spokesperson from Vanderbilt Health to The Associated Press.
Nineteen others were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, where they were assessed and subsequently discharged, stated a hospital spokesperson.
Kenwood Middle school principal issues message
The principal of the school, Karen Miller, announced that counselors will be accessible beginning Monday.
In a message sent to families and posted on Facebook, she referred to the crash as an unfathomable tragedy and urged parents to remain vigilant regarding their child's emotional requirements as they cope with the loss of their classmates.
“Please continue to pray with us for our students, families, faculty, and staff,” Miller said. “I am grateful for the strength of our Kenwood community, and I trust we will all support each other during this difficult time.”
Gov. Bill Lee reacts
In a post on X, Gov. Bill Lee said, “We are heartbroken over the loss of life,” requesting that all residents of Tennessee pray for those 'affected' by the unfortunate bus accident in Carrol County.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More