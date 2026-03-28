Kenwood Middle school bus crash in Tennessee kills two students, injures several others; ‘A parent’s worst nightmare’

A tragic incident involving a Kenwood Middle school bus occurred in west Tennessee on Friday, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuries to at least seven others, according to officials. Kenwood Middle School bus crash leaves two students dead (AP)

The collision, which involved a dump truck from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the school bus, happened around noon on Highway 70 in Carroll County, as reported by Maj. Travis Plotzer, a representative of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Fox News reported.

Plotzer said that the specifics of the crash are still being investigated, but it seems that the dump truck from the transportation department did not play a role in causing the accident.

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Authorities reported that there were 25 students and five adults aboard the bus.

In a statement, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System confirmed that the bus was carrying students and staff from Kenwood Middle School to Jackson, Tennessee, for a field trip. The district also mentioned that all families of the people on the bus have been informed.

"Our hearts go out to our Kenwood community, students, staff, faculty, friends and neighbors. Please join us in praying for all involved," the school System said.

At least seven other people were admitted to hospitals in Tennessee, according to officials. The severity of their injuries has not been determined immediately.

Four persons were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville and are reported to be in stable condition, as stated by a spokesperson from Vanderbilt Health to The Associated Press.

Nineteen others were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, where they were assessed and subsequently discharged, stated a hospital spokesperson.